Clemson offers elite 2022 DL on Christmas
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Dec 25, Sat 16:56
Christen Miller - Defensive Tackle
TigerNet: (4.69)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 285   Hometown: Ellenwood, GA (Cedar Grove HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#146 Overall, #15 DT, #14 GA
Rivals:
#77 Overall, #5 DT, #7 GA
24/7:
#138 Overall, #19 DL, #14 GA
Clemson is hoping it's Miller Time for the Tigers
Some Christmas cheer for one highly-coveted recruit.

Some Christmas cheer for one highly-coveted recruit.

4-star 2022 defensive lineman Christen Miller from Ellenwood, GA (Cedar Grove) announced a Clemson offer on Christmas.

Milller has over 28 national offers and his previous reported leaders for his services are Georgia, Alabama, and Ohio State.

He recently said that he will take all of his official visits and pick a school on National Signing Day. He previously was going to announce at the All-America Bowl on January 8.

As a senior, he had 60 tackles with eight sacks.

