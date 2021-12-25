Clemson offers elite 2022 DL on Christmas

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Christen Miller Defensive Tackle TigerNet: (4.69) (4.69)

Height: 6-4 Weight: 285 Hometown: Ellenwood, GA (Cedar Grove HS) Class: 2022 ESPN:

#146 Overall, #15 DT, #14 GA #146 Overall, #15 DT, #14 GA Rivals:

#77 Overall, #5 DT, #7 GA #77 Overall, #5 DT, #7 GA 24/7:

#138 Overall, #19 DL, #14 GA #138 Overall, #19 DL, #14 GA 6-4285Ellenwood, GA (Cedar Grove HS)2022

Some Christmas cheer for one highly-coveted recruit.

4-star 2022 defensive lineman Christen Miller from Ellenwood, GA (Cedar Grove) announced a Clemson offer on Christmas.

Milller has over 28 national offers and his previous reported leaders for his services are Georgia, Alabama, and Ohio State.

He recently said that he will take all of his official visits and pick a school on National Signing Day. He previously was going to announce at the All-America Bowl on January 8.

As a senior, he had 60 tackles with eight sacks.