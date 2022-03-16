Clemson offers big lineman, No. 1 player from Europe
by - 2022 Mar 16, Wed 15:29
Olaus Alinen - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (4.81)

Height: 6-6   Weight: 315   Hometown: Windsor, CT (The Loomis Chaffee School HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#193 Overall, #16 OL, #1 CT
Rivals:
#129 Overall, #12 OL
24/7:
#125 Overall, #14 OT, #1 CT

Four-star 2023 offensive tackle Olaus Alinen (Windsor, Ct.) announced a Clemson offer on Wednesday.

"After a great visit, I am blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University!" Alinen said on Twitter.

Alinen, originally from Finland, reports he is the No. 1 player in Europe on his Twitter page and is a consensus top-200 rated player for the 2023 class.

He is the top-rated prospect out of Connecticut, where he played his first season in the United States last year.

Alinen now has 45 reported offers.

