Clemson offers big lineman, No. 1 player from Europe

Four-star 2023 offensive tackle Olaus Alinen (Windsor, Ct.) announced a Clemson offer on Wednesday.

"After a great visit, I am blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University!" Alinen said on Twitter.

Alinen, originally from Finland, reports he is the No. 1 player in Europe on his Twitter page and is a consensus top-200 rated player for the 2023 class.

He is the top-rated prospect out of Connecticut, where he played his first season in the United States last year.

Alinen now has 45 reported offers.

After a great visit, I am blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University!???? #ALLIN @Coach__TA @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/nlg88paMUX — Olaus Alinen (@alinen_olaus) March 16, 2022