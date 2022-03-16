|
Clemson offers big lineman, No. 1 player from Europe
|2022 Mar 16, Wed 15:29-
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Olaus Alinen - Offensive Line
Height: 6-6 Weight: 315 Hometown: Windsor, CT (The Loomis Chaffee School HS) Class: 2023
TigerNet: (4.81)
Height: 6-6 Weight: 315 Hometown: Windsor, CT (The Loomis Chaffee School HS) Class: 2023
ESPN:
#193 Overall, #16 OL, #1 CT
#193 Overall, #16 OL, #1 CT
Rivals:
#129 Overall, #12 OL
#129 Overall, #12 OL
24/7:
#125 Overall, #14 OT, #1 CT
#125 Overall, #14 OT, #1 CT
Four-star 2023 offensive tackle Olaus Alinen (Windsor, Ct.) announced a Clemson offer on Wednesday.
"After a great visit, I am blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University!" Alinen said on Twitter.
Alinen, originally from Finland, reports he is the No. 1 player in Europe on his Twitter page and is a consensus top-200 rated player for the 2023 class.
He is the top-rated prospect out of Connecticut, where he played his first season in the United States last year.
Alinen now has 45 reported offers.
After a great visit, I am blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University!???? #ALLIN @Coach__TA @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/nlg88paMUX— Olaus Alinen (@alinen_olaus) March 16, 2022
Tags: Clemson Football, Olaus Alinen