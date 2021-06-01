Clemson offers 5-star IMG defender

TigerNet Staff by

Malik Bryant Defensive End TigerNet: (4.74) (4.74)

Height: 6-2 Weight: 235 Hometown: Orlando, FL (IMG Academy HS) Class: 2023 ESPN: NR Rivals:

#18 Overall #18 Overall 24/7:

# 16 Overall, # 3 DE, # 4 FL # 16 Overall, # 3 DE, # 4 FL 6-2235Orlando, FL (IMG Academy HS)2023

247Sports Composite 5-star edge rusher Malik Bryant announced a Clemson offer on Tuesday morning.

He is rated the No. 2 edge rusher in the country and 12th-best overall for the 2023 class.

Bryant is expected to be on hand for Clemson's camp on Wednesday.