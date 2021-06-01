|
Clemson offers 5-star IMG defender
|Tuesday, June 1, 2021, 12:38 PM-
|
Malik Bryant - Defensive End
Height: 6-2 Weight: 235 Hometown: Orlando, FL (IMG Academy HS) Class: 2023
TigerNet: (4.74)
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#18 Overall
24/7:
# 16 Overall, # 3 DE, # 4 FL
247Sports Composite 5-star edge rusher Malik Bryant announced a Clemson offer on Tuesday morning.
He is rated the No. 2 edge rusher in the country and 12th-best overall for the 2023 class.
Bryant is expected to be on hand for Clemson's camp on Wednesday.
Beyond Blessed And Truly Thankful To Receive An Offer From Clemson University @coachski_ @SWiltfong247 @CertifiedDawgAG ???? pic.twitter.com/TAmxELeWQL— ???IK ??Y??T (@Malik5Bryant) June 1, 2021
May 19, 2021
