Clemson offers 5-star IMG defender
by - Tuesday, June 1, 2021, 12:38 PM
Malik Bryant - Defensive End Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.74)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 235   Hometown: Orlando, FL (IMG Academy HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#18 Overall
24/7:
# 16 Overall, # 3 DE, # 4 FL

247Sports Composite 5-star edge rusher Malik Bryant announced a Clemson offer on Tuesday morning.

He is rated the No. 2 edge rusher in the country and 12th-best overall for the 2023 class.

Bryant is expected to be on hand for Clemson's camp on Wednesday.

