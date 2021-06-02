Clemson offers 5-star Georgia defender
by - Wednesday, June 2, 2021, 8:41 AM
TigerNet: (4.46)

Height: 6-5   Weight: 265   Hometown: Warner Robins, GA (Warner Robins HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#31 Overall
24/7:
# 30 Overall, # 7 DL, # 3 GA

247Sports Composite 5-star defensive lineman Vic Burley (Warner Robins, Georgia) announced a Clemson offer on Tuesday.

"Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University," Burley posted on Twitter.

Burley is rated as a top-25 prospect for 2023 by the 247Sports Composite (21) and the No. 2 player out of Georgia.

He was named a sophomore All-American by Maxpreps with 59 tackles, 22 for loss, with 11 sacks.

Burley is slated to be in Clemson during the Dabo Swinney camps on June 11.

