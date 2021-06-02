|
Clemson offers 5-star Georgia defender
|Wednesday, June 2, 2021, 8:41 AM-
|
Vic Burley - Defensive End
Height: 6-5 Weight: 265 Hometown: Warner Robins, GA (Warner Robins HS) Class: 2023
TigerNet: (4.46)
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#31 Overall
24/7:
# 30 Overall, # 7 DL, # 3 GA
247Sports Composite 5-star defensive lineman Vic Burley (Warner Robins, Georgia) announced a Clemson offer on Tuesday.
"Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University," Burley posted on Twitter.
Burley is rated as a top-25 prospect for 2023 by the 247Sports Composite (21) and the No. 2 player out of Georgia.
He was named a sophomore All-American by Maxpreps with 59 tackles, 22 for loss, with 11 sacks.
Burley is slated to be in Clemson during the Dabo Swinney camps on June 11.
Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University @CoachToddBates @robinsfootball1 @RobinsRecruits @Mansell247 @ChadSimmons_ pic.twitter.com/Mos4G5Tcw3— Victor Burley (@VictorBurley2) June 2, 2021
