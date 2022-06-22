Clemson offers 5-star defender

Elijah Rushing Defensive End TigerNet: (4.71) (4.71)

Height: 6-5 Weight: 225 Hometown: Tucson, AZ (Salpointe Catholic HS) Class: 2024 ESPN: NR Rivals:

#96 Overall, #5 LB, #3 AZ #96 Overall, #5 LB, #3 AZ 24/7:

#16 Overall, #2 Edge, #2 AZ #16 Overall, #2 Edge, #2 AZ 6-5225Tucson, AZ (Salpointe Catholic HS)2024

2024 247Sports Composite five-star defender Elijah Rushing announced a Clemson offer on Wednesday.

"I am honored to have received an offer to play for @ClemsonFB. Shoutout to @coachski_ (Lemanski Hall) for the offer," he said via Twitter.

Rushing (Tuscon, Arizona) holds the No. 2 ranking among Edge defenders on 247Sports and a No. 5 outside linebacker rating from Rivals.com.

Rushing delivered the news with pics from a visit to campus. He holds over 25 offers so far, including Georgia, Florida, Notre Dame, Oregon, Texas A&M, Texas and Southern Cal.

Rushing tallied 75 tackles, nine for loss, with 7.5 sacks last season.