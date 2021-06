Clemson offers 5-star CB after visit

AJ Harris Cornerback TigerNet: (4.77) (4.77)

Height: 6-2 Weight: 180 Hometown: Phenix City, AL (Glenwood School HS) Class: 2023 ESPN: NR Rivals:

#34 Overall, #4 CB, #5 AL #34 Overall, #4 CB, #5 AL 6-2180Phenix City, AL (Glenwood School HS)2023

247Sports Composite 5-star cornerback AJ Harris (Phenix City, Ala.) announced a Clemson offer on Saturday after a visit to campus.

"WOW... AFTER A GREAT VISIT AND GENUINE CONVERSATION WITH @CUCoachReed I'M BEYOND BLESSED TO EARN AN OFFER FROM CLEMSON UNIVERSITY!!! DIFFERENT," Harris said on Twitter.

Harris earned All-State honors as a sophomore.

He is rated the No. 2 cornerback in the 2023 class by the 247Sports Composite.

Clemson Is DIFFERENT.. Genuine with a culture like no other..???? pic.twitter.com/zCMq3JHz9M — AJ???? (@Aj_harris04) June 5, 2021