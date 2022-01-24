Clemson offers 5-star athlete
by - 2022 Jan 24, Mon 19:04
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2022 Top Targets
Nyckoles Harbor - Athlete
TigerNet: (4.71)

Height: 6-5   Weight: 225   Hometown: Washington, DC (Archbishop Carroll HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#39 Overall, #5 ATH, #1 DC
Rivals:
#35 Overall, #2 ATH, #1 DC
24/7:
#20 Overall, #2 ATH, #1 DC

247Sports Composite five-star 2023 D.C. athlete Nyckoles Harbor announced a Clemson offer on Monday.

"After A Great Conversation With Coach Richardson I’m Extremely Blessed To Receive An Offer From The Clemson University!!!" he said on Twitter.

Harbor was named Player of the Year in his class all-state as a junior, where he posted 31 tackles for loss, 17 sacks and six caused fumbles.

Harbor is a track All-American in addition to his football prowess.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
2022 Recruit Quick Search - 111 Recruits (89 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 3 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest