|
Clemson offers 5-star athlete
|2022 Jan 24, Mon 19:04-
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Nyckoles Harbor - Athlete
Height: 6-5 Weight: 225 Hometown: Washington, DC (Archbishop Carroll HS) Class: 2023
TigerNet: (4.71)
Height: 6-5 Weight: 225 Hometown: Washington, DC (Archbishop Carroll HS) Class: 2023
ESPN:
#39 Overall, #5 ATH, #1 DC
#39 Overall, #5 ATH, #1 DC
Rivals:
#35 Overall, #2 ATH, #1 DC
#35 Overall, #2 ATH, #1 DC
24/7:
#20 Overall, #2 ATH, #1 DC
#20 Overall, #2 ATH, #1 DC
247Sports Composite five-star 2023 D.C. athlete Nyckoles Harbor announced a Clemson offer on Monday.
"After A Great Conversation With Coach Richardson I’m Extremely Blessed To Receive An Offer From The Clemson University!!!" he said on Twitter.
Harbor was named Player of the Year in his class all-state as a junior, where he posted 31 tackles for loss, 17 sacks and six caused fumbles.
Harbor is a track All-American in addition to his football prowess.
AND HERE WE GO ??— Nyckoles Nehemiah Harbor ll ?? (@Nyck1k) January 24, 2022
U.S #4?? All Time - 2??0??.7??9?? pic.twitter.com/rZpa9BqRa6
After A Great Conversation With Coach Richardson I’m Extremely Blessed To Receive An Offer From The Clemson University!!! #Allin ?? @CarrollFBCoach pic.twitter.com/mMZLJDvrfe— Nyckoles Nehemiah Harbor ll ?? (@Nyck1k) January 24, 2022
Tags: Clemson Football, Nyckoles Harbor