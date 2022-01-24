Clemson offers 5-star athlete

TigerNet Staff by

Nyckoles Harbor Athlete TigerNet: (4.71) (4.71)

Height: 6-5 Weight: 225 Hometown: Washington, DC (Archbishop Carroll HS) Class: 2023 ESPN:

#39 Overall, #5 ATH, #1 DC #39 Overall, #5 ATH, #1 DC Rivals:

#35 Overall, #2 ATH, #1 DC #35 Overall, #2 ATH, #1 DC 24/7:

#20 Overall, #2 ATH, #1 DC #20 Overall, #2 ATH, #1 DC 6-5225Washington, DC (Archbishop Carroll HS)2023

247Sports Composite five-star 2023 D.C. athlete Nyckoles Harbor announced a Clemson offer on Monday.

"After A Great Conversation With Coach Richardson I’m Extremely Blessed To Receive An Offer From The Clemson University!!!" he said on Twitter.

Harbor was named Player of the Year in his class all-state as a junior, where he posted 31 tackles for loss, 17 sacks and six caused fumbles.

Harbor is a track All-American in addition to his football prowess.

AND HERE WE GO ??

U.S #4?? All Time - 2??0??.7??9?? pic.twitter.com/rZpa9BqRa6 — Nyckoles Nehemiah Harbor ll ?? (@Nyck1k) January 24, 2022

After A Great Conversation With Coach Richardson I’m Extremely Blessed To Receive An Offer From The Clemson University!!! #Allin ?? @CarrollFBCoach pic.twitter.com/mMZLJDvrfe — Nyckoles Nehemiah Harbor ll ?? (@Nyck1k) January 24, 2022