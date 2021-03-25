|
Clemson offers 4-star Virginia safety
|2021 Mar 25, Thu 12:27-
|
Sherrod Covil - Safety
Height: 6-0 Weight: 185 Hometown: Chesapeake, VA (Oscar Smith HS) Class: 2022
#22 S, #11 VA
# 189 Overall, # 14 S, # 6 VA
Four-star 2022 Chesapeake, Virginia safety
Sherrod Covil Jr. announced a Clemson offer on Thursday.
"Dream offer Alert...Truly a blessing to be offered by @ClemsonFB," Covil posted on social media. Covil is rated as high as the No. 6 prospect in the state of Virginia and a top-200 prospect overall (189; 247Sports). He holds close to 40 offers already, also including Michigan, Alabama, Notre Dame, Penn State and Virginia Tech.
Covil is rated as high as the No. 6 prospect in the state of Virginia and a top-200 prospect overall (189; 247Sports).
He holds close to 40 offers already, also including Michigan, Alabama, Notre Dame, Penn State and Virginia Tech.
#AGTG ??Dream offer Alert?? Truly a blessing to be offered by @ClemsonFB Thank you ???? @CoachConn @CoachVenables @OscarSmithFB @coachcscott @CoachEddie2 @Clemson247 @TIinClemson #ALLIN @rivalsmike @Andrew_Ivins @Fast7v7 pic.twitter.com/Ja6gog0cPh— Sherrod Covil Jr (@rodZilla03) March 25, 2021
