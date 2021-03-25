Clemson offers 4-star Virginia safety
2021 Mar 25
Sherrod Covil - Safety Copy Embed Code
Height: 6-0   Weight: 185   Hometown: Chesapeake, VA (Oscar Smith HS)   Class: 2022
#22 S, #11 VA
# 189 Overall, # 14 S, # 6 VA

Four-star 2022 Chesapeake, Virginia safety Sherrod Covil Jr. announced a Clemson offer on Thursday.

"Dream offer Alert...Truly a blessing to be offered by @ClemsonFB," Covil posted on social media.

Covil is rated as high as the No. 6 prospect in the state of Virginia and a top-200 prospect overall (189; 247Sports).

He holds close to 40 offers already, also including Michigan, Alabama, Notre Dame, Penn State and Virginia Tech.

