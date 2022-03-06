Clemson offers 4-star Texas tight end
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Mar 6, Sun 13:34
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2022 Top Targets
Reid Mikeska - Tight End
TigerNet: (4.10)

Height: 6-5   Weight: 230   Hometown: Cypress, TX (Bridgeland HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#22 TE, #71 TX
24/7:
#37 TE, #95 TX
Mikeska is a highly coveted recruit with over 35 offers nationally.
Mikeska is a highly coveted recruit with over 35 offers nationally.

4-star 2023 tight end Reid Mikeska from Cypress, Texas announced a Clemson offer during his Junior Day visit to Tiger Town on Saturday night.

"Wow! After an amazing visit and talk with coach Swinney, I’m INCREDIBLY blessed and grateful to receive an offer from Clemson," he posted on Twitter.

"Had a great time in Clemson! Thank you for everything," he added.

Mikeska is a highly coveted recruit with over 35 offers nationally.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
No. 6 Hokies sweep Tigers
No. 6 Hokies sweep Tigers
Clemson offers 4-star 2023 DL
Clemson offers 4-star 2023 DL
4-star LB announces Clemson offer
4-star LB announces Clemson offer
Clemson offers 4-star Texas tight end
Clemson offers 4-star Texas tight end
2022 Recruit Quick Search - 115 Recruits (91 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

  • Click the link below to read more!
Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest