Clemson offers 4-star Texas tight end
Height: 6-5 Weight: 230 Hometown: Cypress, TX (Bridgeland HS) Class: 2023
#22 TE, #71 TX
4-star 2023 tight end Reid Mikeska from Cypress, Texas announced a Clemson offer during his Junior Day visit to Tiger Town on Saturday night.
"Wow! After an amazing visit and talk with coach Swinney, I’m INCREDIBLY blessed and grateful to receive an offer from Clemson," he posted on Twitter.
"Had a great time in Clemson! Thank you for everything," he added.
Mikeska is a highly coveted recruit with over 35 offers nationally.
Wow! After an amazing visit and talk with coach Swinney, I’m INCREDIBLY blessed and grateful to receive an offer from Clemson!!??????@coachkr10 @andrewshipman6 @ClemsonFB @CoachRaffield @ColeKristynik @BridgelandFB @TGurley81 pic.twitter.com/7J9Zm7HAE0— Reid Mikeska 4?? TE (@reidmikeska) March 6, 2022
Had a great time in Clemson! Thank you for everything!!?????? @coachkr10 @andrewshipman6 @TajhB10 @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/AnzEVclSvx— Reid Mikeska 4?? TE (@reidmikeska) March 6, 2022