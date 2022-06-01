|
Clemson offers 4-star Tampa corner
Tavoy Feagin - Defensive Back
Height: 6-0 Weight: 170 Hometown: Tampa, FL (Carrollwood Day HS) Class: 2024
TigerNet: (4.81)
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#62 Overall, #11 ATH, #19 FL
24/7:
#70 Overall, #8 CB, #17 FL
One of the top-rated 2024 cornerbacks in Florida announced a Clemson offer on Wednesday.
Carrollwood Day (Tampa) 4-star defensive back Tavoy Feagin reported the news.
"Wow truly Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University," Feagin said.
Feagin, who reports close to 50 offers already nationwide, posted six pass breakups and 28 tackles last season.
Wow truly Blessed to received an offer from Clemson University ????#ALLIN #ClemsonFamily @CUCoachReed @andrew_zow @ClemsonFB @WesleyGoodwin @MarshallMcDuf14 @ChadSimmons_ @RWrightRivals @Blake_Alderman @BrianDohn247 @MrAlready11 pic.twitter.com/qdpR1UEKFi— 4?? ????? “????????” ?????? (@FeaginTavoy) June 1, 2022
