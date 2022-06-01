Clemson offers 4-star Tampa corner
by - 2022 Jun 1, Wed 09:15
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2023 Top Targets
Tavoy Feagin - Defensive Back
TigerNet: (4.81)

Height: 6-0   Weight: 170   Hometown: Tampa, FL (Carrollwood Day HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#62 Overall, #11 ATH, #19 FL
24/7:
#70 Overall, #8 CB, #17 FL

One of the top-rated 2024 cornerbacks in Florida announced a Clemson offer on Wednesday.

Carrollwood Day (Tampa) 4-star defensive back Tavoy Feagin reported the news.

"Wow truly Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University," Feagin said.

Feagin, who reports close to 50 offers already nationwide, posted six pass breakups and 28 tackles last season.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Monte Lee thankful for 'dream come true' opportunity at Clemson
Monte Lee thankful for 'dream come true' opportunity at Clemson
Clemson offers 4-star Tampa corner
Clemson offers 4-star Tampa corner
4-star Peach State safety picks up Clemson offer
4-star Peach State safety picks up Clemson offer
WATCH: Clemson AD on Monte Lee decision, expectations for new baseball coach
WATCH: Clemson AD on Monte Lee decision, expectations for new baseball coach
2023 Recruit Quick Search - 95 Recruits (86 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest