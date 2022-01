Clemson offers 4-star Sunshine State cornerback

Height: 6-0 Weight: 175 Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, FL (American Heritage HS) Class: 2023

#40 CB, #57 FL #40 CB, #57 FL 24/7:

#42 CB, #75 FL #42 CB, #75 FL 6-0175Fort Lauderdale, FL (American Heritage HS)2023

Four-star 2023 Fort Lauderdale, Florida cornerback Damari Brown announced a Clemson offer on Wednesday evening.

"Truly Blessed To Receive An Offer From The Clemson University!!" Brown posted on Twitter.

Brown has reported 15 offers to this point, also including Auburn, Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, Florida State, Ole Miss, Miami and Penn State among more.

Brown posted a pick-six in his junior season.

His father Selwyn played for Miami, and Damari visited there for a game last fall, as well as Penn State.

Truly Blessed To Receive An Offer From The Clemson University!!?? #blessed pic.twitter.com/szGmkFp06b — Damari Brown (@db2_era) January 13, 2022

I like 2023 Plantation American Heritage CB Damari Brown. His father, Selwyn, played at Miami. https://t.co/Y2KoNEaCnT pic.twitter.com/hSohruzUvB — Gaby Urrutia (@GabyUrrutia247) January 9, 2022