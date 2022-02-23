|
Clemson offers 4-star Peach State linebacker
|2022 Feb 23, Wed 21:08-
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Dee Crayton - Linebacker
Height: 6-1 Weight: 210 Hometown: Alpharetta, GA (Denmark HS) Class: 2023
TigerNet: (4.40)
Height: 6-1 Weight: 210 Hometown: Alpharetta, GA (Denmark HS) Class: 2023
ESPN:
Rivals:
#132 Overall, #9 LB, #14 GA
#132 Overall, #9 LB, #14 GA
24/7:
#213 Overall, #23 LB, #24 GA
#213 Overall, #23 LB, #24 GA
Four-star 2023 Alpharetta, Georgia linebacker Dee Crayton announced a Clemson offer on Wednesday.
"GOD IS GREAT!! Blessed to have earned an offer from Clemson University!!!" Crayton said on Twitter.
Crayton is rated as high as the No. 9 linebacker for the 2023 class (Rivals).
He tallied 91 tackles, 14 for loss, with four sacks as a junior.
GOD IS GREAT????Blessed to have earned a(n) offer from Clemson University!!!?????? #Gotigers #Blessed @WesleyGoodwin @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/ZwsZkWOLwI— DeeCrayton?? (@Run_DMC8) February 24, 2022
Tags: Clemson Football, Dee Crayton