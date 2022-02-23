Clemson offers 4-star Peach State linebacker
by - 2022 Feb 23, Wed 21:08
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2022 Top Targets
Dee Crayton - Linebacker
TigerNet: (4.40)

Height: 6-1   Weight: 210   Hometown: Alpharetta, GA (Denmark HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
Rivals:
#132 Overall, #9 LB, #14 GA
24/7:
#213 Overall, #23 LB, #24 GA

Four-star 2023 Alpharetta, Georgia linebacker Dee Crayton announced a Clemson offer on Wednesday.

"GOD IS GREAT!! Blessed to have earned an offer from Clemson University!!!" Crayton said on Twitter.

Crayton is rated as high as the No. 9 linebacker for the 2023 class (Rivals).

He tallied 91 tackles, 14 for loss, with four sacks as a junior.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Offense boosts No. 9 Clemson softball win at Charlotte
Offense boosts No. 9 Clemson softball win at Charlotte
Clemson offers 4-star Peach State linebacker
Clemson offers 4-star Peach State linebacker
Former Clemson lineman picked in USFL draft
Former Clemson lineman picked in USFL draft
Former Clemson WR selected by USFL team
Former Clemson WR selected by USFL team
2022 Recruit Quick Search - 115 Recruits (91 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest