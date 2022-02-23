Clemson offers 4-star Peach State linebacker

Dee Crayton Linebacker TigerNet: (4.40) (4.40)

Height: 6-1 Weight: 210 Hometown: Alpharetta, GA (Denmark HS) Class: 2023 ESPN:

Rivals:

#132 Overall, #9 LB, #14 GA #132 Overall, #9 LB, #14 GA 24/7:

#213 Overall, #23 LB, #24 GA #213 Overall, #23 LB, #24 GA 6-1210Alpharetta, GA (Denmark HS)2023

Four-star 2023 Alpharetta, Georgia linebacker Dee Crayton announced a Clemson offer on Wednesday.

"GOD IS GREAT!! Blessed to have earned an offer from Clemson University!!!" Crayton said on Twitter.

Crayton is rated as high as the No. 9 linebacker for the 2023 class (Rivals).

He tallied 91 tackles, 14 for loss, with four sacks as a junior.