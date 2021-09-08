Clemson offers 4-star Palmetto State lineman
by - 2021 Sep 8, Wed 11:23
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2022 Top Targets
Markee Anderson - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (4.05)

Height: 6-6   Weight: 303   Hometown: Roebuck, SC (Dorman HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#255 Overall, #18 OT, #4 SC
Rivals:
#236 Overall, #14 OG, #3 SC
24/7:
#129 Overall, #8 OT, #2 SC

Clemson went back to Dorman for an offer to a 4-star prospect Wednesday.

2023 offensive lineman Markee Anderson announced the Clemson offer.

"After a GREAT conversation with Coach Caldwell, I'm blessed to announce I have received an offer from Clemson!!! GO TIGERS!!!" Anderson said.

Anderson has ratings as an offensive tackle (4-star on ESPN and 247Sports and rated as high as No. 8 OT nationally) and an offensive guard (Rivals; No. 14 OG).

He's reported offers so far also from South Carolina, Florida State, Arkansas, North Carolina and Virginia Tech. Anderson visited South Carolina last weekend.

Notably, Clemson has a starting offensive lineman from Dorman currently with left tackle Jordan McFadden.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson women's soccer tops Gamecocks in rivalry match
Clemson women's soccer tops Gamecocks in rivalry match
CFB lead analyst: "Clemson fans, you need to relax"
CFB lead analyst: "Clemson fans, you need to relax"
2021 First Friday Parade information
2021 First Friday Parade information
WATCH: Dabo Swinney's post-practice Clemson update
WATCH: Dabo Swinney's post-practice Clemson update
2022 Recruit Quick Search - 95 Recruits (73 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 3 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest