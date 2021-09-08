Clemson offers 4-star Palmetto State lineman

TigerNet Staff by

Markee Anderson Offensive Line TigerNet: (4.05) (4.05)

Height: 6-6 Weight: 303 Hometown: Roebuck, SC (Dorman HS) Class: 2023 ESPN:

#255 Overall, #18 OT, #4 SC #255 Overall, #18 OT, #4 SC Rivals:

#236 Overall, #14 OG, #3 SC #236 Overall, #14 OG, #3 SC 24/7:

#129 Overall, #8 OT, #2 SC #129 Overall, #8 OT, #2 SC 6-6303Roebuck, SC (Dorman HS)2023

Clemson went back to Dorman for an offer to a 4-star prospect Wednesday.

2023 offensive lineman Markee Anderson announced the Clemson offer.

"After a GREAT conversation with Coach Caldwell, I'm blessed to announce I have received an offer from Clemson!!! GO TIGERS!!!" Anderson said.

Anderson has ratings as an offensive tackle (4-star on ESPN and 247Sports and rated as high as No. 8 OT nationally) and an offensive guard (Rivals; No. 14 OG).

He's reported offers so far also from South Carolina, Florida State, Arkansas, North Carolina and Virginia Tech. Anderson visited South Carolina last weekend.

Notably, Clemson has a starting offensive lineman from Dorman currently with left tackle Jordan McFadden.