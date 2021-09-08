|
Clemson offers 4-star Palmetto State lineman
Height: 6-6 Weight: 303 Hometown: Roebuck, SC (Dorman HS) Class: 2023
Clemson went back to Dorman for an offer to a 4-star prospect Wednesday.
2023 offensive lineman Markee Anderson announced the Clemson offer.
"After a GREAT conversation with Coach Caldwell, I'm blessed to announce I have received an offer from Clemson!!! GO TIGERS!!!" Anderson said.
Anderson has ratings as an offensive tackle (4-star on ESPN and 247Sports and rated as high as No. 8 OT nationally) and an offensive guard (Rivals; No. 14 OG).
He's reported offers so far also from South Carolina, Florida State, Arkansas, North Carolina and Virginia Tech. Anderson visited South Carolina last weekend.
Notably, Clemson has a starting offensive lineman from Dorman currently with left tackle Jordan McFadden.
