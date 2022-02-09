Clemson offers 4-star NC lineman

TigerNet Staff by

Sullivan Absher Offensive Line

Height: 6-7 Weight: 275 Hometown: Belmont, NC (South Point HS) Class: 2023 ESPN: NR Rivals:

#247 Overall, #22 OL, #6 NC #247 Overall, #22 OL, #6 NC 6-7275Belmont, NC (South Point HS)2023

One of the top-rated linemen out of North Carolina has a Clemson offer now.

Four-star Belmont, North Carolina offensive lineman Sullivan Absher posted the news on Twitter Wednesday.

"Blessed and excited to say I’ve received an offer from Clemson University!!!" Absher said.

Absher is rated the No. 6 prospect from North Carolina and in the top-250 overall (247).

He made a stop on campus back in November for the Clemson-Wake Forest game.