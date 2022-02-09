Clemson offers 4-star NC lineman
by - 2022 Feb 9, Wed 22:08
Sullivan Absher - Offensive Line
Height: 6-7   Weight: 275   Hometown: Belmont, NC (South Point HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#247 Overall, #22 OL, #6 NC

One of the top-rated linemen out of North Carolina has a Clemson offer now.

Four-star Belmont, North Carolina offensive lineman Sullivan Absher posted the news on Twitter Wednesday.

"Blessed and excited to say I’ve received an offer from Clemson University!!!" Absher said.

Absher is rated the No. 6 prospect from North Carolina and in the top-250 overall (247).

He made a stop on campus back in November for the Clemson-Wake Forest game.

