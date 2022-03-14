|
Clemson offers 4-star Florida lineman
|2022 Mar 14, Mon 18:23-
|
Roderick Kearney - Offensive Line
Height: 6-4 Weight: 300 Hometown: Orange Park, FL (Orange Park HS) Class: 2023
TigerNet: (4.72)
ESPN:
Rivals:
#25 OL, #43 FL
24/7:
#182 Overall, #7 OT, #35 FL
Four-star Orange Park, Florida offensive tackle Roderick Kearney announced a Clemson offer on Monday evening.
"Blessed to receive an official offer from @ClemsonFB," Kearney said on Twitter.
Kearney is rated as high as the No. 7 offensive tackle in the 2023 class.
He's reported over 30 offers now.
Blessed ???? to receive (an) official offer from @ClemsonFB ???? @OLCoachCaldwell @CJSPILLER @Coach__TA @TheOrangePark @OPHSAthletics @CoachWim_ @coach_coby @RWrightRivals @DemetricDWarren @SWiltfong247 @BrianDohn247 @RivalsKillop @ClemsonInsider @KoreenBurch pic.twitter.com/Wzav38G63v— BIGROD ? (@Roderickkearne7) March 14, 2022
