Clemson offers 4-star Florida lineman
by - 2022 Mar 14, Mon 18:23
Roderick Kearney - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (4.72)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 300   Hometown: Orange Park, FL (Orange Park HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
Rivals:
#25 OL, #43 FL
24/7:
#182 Overall, #7 OT, #35 FL

Four-star Orange Park, Florida offensive tackle Roderick Kearney announced a Clemson offer on Monday evening.

"Blessed to receive an official offer from @ClemsonFB," Kearney said on Twitter.

Kearney is rated as high as the No. 7 offensive tackle in the 2023 class.

He's reported over 30 offers now.

