Clemson offers 4-star Florida lineman

TigerNet Staff by

Roderick Kearney Offensive Line TigerNet: (4.72) (4.72)

Height: 6-4 Weight: 300 Hometown: Orange Park, FL (Orange Park HS) Class: 2023 ESPN:

Rivals:

#25 OL, #43 FL #25 OL, #43 FL 24/7:

#182 Overall, #7 OT, #35 FL #182 Overall, #7 OT, #35 FL 6-4300Orange Park, FL (Orange Park HS)2023

Four-star Orange Park, Florida offensive tackle Roderick Kearney announced a Clemson offer on Monday evening.

"Blessed to receive an official offer from @ClemsonFB," Kearney said on Twitter.

Kearney is rated as high as the No. 7 offensive tackle in the 2023 class.

He's reported over 30 offers now.