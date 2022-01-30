Clemson offers 4-star Florida DT on Elite Junior Day weekend

Jordan Hall Defensive Line TigerNet: (4.43) (4.43)

Height: 6-4 Weight: 300 Hometown: Jacksonville, FL (Westside HS) Class: 2023 ESPN:

#221 Overall, #15 DT, #51 FL #221 Overall, #15 DT, #51 FL Rivals:

#242 Overall, #7 DT, #39 FL #242 Overall, #7 DT, #39 FL 24/7:

#42 DL, #58 FL #42 DL, #58 FL 6-4300Jacksonville, FL (Westside HS)2023

2023 Jacksonville defensive tackle Jordan Hall attended Clemson's Elite Junior Day on Saturday and left for home with a Clemson offer.

"Thankful and honored to receive an offer from The Clemson University," Hall posted on social media.

Hall is listed at 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds and is rated as high as the No. 7 defensive tackle in the nation (Rivals).

He posted 34 tackles, 15 for loss, with five sacks as a junior.