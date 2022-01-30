|
Clemson offers 4-star Florida DT on Elite Junior Day weekend
2022 Jan 30, Sun
|
Jordan Hall - Defensive Line
Height: 6-4 Weight: 300 Hometown: Jacksonville, FL (Westside HS) Class: 2023
TigerNet: (4.43)
ESPN:
#221 Overall, #15 DT, #51 FL
Rivals:
#242 Overall, #7 DT, #39 FL
24/7:
#42 DL, #58 FL
2023 Jacksonville defensive tackle Jordan Hall attended Clemson's Elite Junior Day on Saturday and left for home with a Clemson offer.
"Thankful and honored to receive an offer from The Clemson University," Hall posted on social media.
Hall is listed at 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds and is rated as high as the No. 7 defensive tackle in the nation (Rivals).
He posted 34 tackles, 15 for loss, with five sacks as a junior.
