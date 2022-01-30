Clemson offers 4-star Florida DT on Elite Junior Day weekend
by - 2022 Jan 30, Sun 12:30
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2022 Top Targets
Jordan Hall - Defensive Line
TigerNet: (4.43)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 300   Hometown: Jacksonville, FL (Westside HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#221 Overall, #15 DT, #51 FL
Rivals:
#242 Overall, #7 DT, #39 FL
24/7:
#42 DL, #58 FL
Hall earned his Clemson offer with a big junior campaign and Elite Junior Day stop.
Hall earned his Clemson offer with a big junior campaign and Elite Junior Day stop.

2023 Jacksonville defensive tackle Jordan Hall attended Clemson's Elite Junior Day on Saturday and left for home with a Clemson offer.

"Thankful and honored to receive an offer from The Clemson University," Hall posted on social media.

Hall is listed at 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds and is rated as high as the No. 7 defensive tackle in the nation (Rivals).

He posted 34 tackles, 15 for loss, with five sacks as a junior.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
2022 Recruit Quick Search - 112 Recruits (90 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest