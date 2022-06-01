Clemson offers 4-star Alabama DB
by - 2022 Jun 1, Wed 22:27
Jaylen Mbakwe - Defensive Back
TigerNet: (4.74)

Height: 5-11   Weight: 170   Hometown: Pinson, AL (Clay-Chalkville HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#87 Overall, #14 ATH, #3 AL
24/7:
#8 Overall, #3 CB, #1 AL
Alabama DB Jaylen Mbakwe picked up a Clemson offer on a visit.
Four-star Pinson, Alabama defensive back Jaylen Mbakwe announced a Clemson offer late Wednesday.

"After a Great Conversation with @CUCoachReed, I am blessed & honored to Receive an Offer From Clemson University," Mbakwe said.

He posted two interceptions and also 36 catches for 677 yards and six touchdowns last season.

Mbakwe holds nearly 30 offers already.

