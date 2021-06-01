Clemson offers 4-star 2023 linebacker
by - Assoc. Editor - Tuesday, June 1, 2021, 12:24 PM
Tackett Curtis - Linebacker Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.76)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 205   Hometown: Many, LA (Many HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#49 Overall
24/7:
# 122 Overall, # 12 LB, # 5 LA
Curtis is a standout LB that plans to visit the Dabo Swinney Football camp

The offers continue for Clemson Football.

4-star 2023 linebacker Tackett Curtis from Many, LA announced a Clemson offer on Tuesday via social media.

"After a great conversation with @CoachVenables, I’m blessed to receive a scholarship offer to play football for Clemson University," he tweeted.

Curtis is rated as the No. 5 linebacker and No. 49 overall 2023 recruit by 247Sports.

As a sophomore, he had over 90 tackles and four interceptions.

He plans to visit for session six of the 2021 Dabo Swinney Football camp.

