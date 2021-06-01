|
Clemson offers 4-star 2023 linebacker
|Tuesday, June 1, 2021, 12:24 PM- -
|
Tackett Curtis - Linebacker
Height: 6-2 Weight: 205 Hometown: Many, LA (Many HS) Class: 2023
TigerNet: (4.76)
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#49 Overall
24/7:
# 122 Overall, # 12 LB, # 5 LA
The offers continue for Clemson Football.
4-star 2023 linebacker Tackett Curtis from Many, LA announced a Clemson offer on Tuesday via social media.
"After a great conversation with @CoachVenables, I’m blessed to receive a scholarship offer to play football for Clemson University," he tweeted.
Curtis is rated as the No. 5 linebacker and No. 49 overall 2023 recruit by 247Sports.
As a sophomore, he had over 90 tackles and four interceptions.
He plans to visit for session six of the 2021 Dabo Swinney Football camp.
After a great conversation with @CoachVenables I’m blessed to receive a scholarship offer to play football for Clemson University???? #ALLIN #ClemsonFootball #ManyMade ???????? pic.twitter.com/MBoIyUtRFK— Tackett Curtis (@curtis_tackett) June 1, 2021
