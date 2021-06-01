Clemson offers 4-star 2023 linebacker

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Tackett Curtis Linebacker TigerNet: (4.76) (4.76)

Height: 6-2 Weight: 205 Hometown: Many, LA (Many HS) Class: 2023 ESPN: NR Rivals:

#49 Overall #49 Overall 24/7:

# 122 Overall, # 12 LB, # 5 LA # 122 Overall, # 12 LB, # 5 LA 6-2205Many, LA (Many HS)2023

The offers continue for Clemson Football.

4-star 2023 linebacker Tackett Curtis from Many, LA announced a Clemson offer on Tuesday via social media.

"After a great conversation with @CoachVenables, I’m blessed to receive a scholarship offer to play football for Clemson University," he tweeted.

Curtis is rated as the No. 5 linebacker and No. 49 overall 2023 recruit by 247Sports.

As a sophomore, he had over 90 tackles and four interceptions.

He plans to visit for session six of the 2021 Dabo Swinney Football camp.

After a great conversation with @CoachVenables I’m blessed to receive a scholarship offer to play football for Clemson University???? #ALLIN #ClemsonFootball #ManyMade ???????? pic.twitter.com/MBoIyUtRFK — Tackett Curtis (@curtis_tackett) June 1, 2021