Clemson offers 4-star 2023 DL

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Hunter Osborne Defensive Line TigerNet: (4.84) (4.84)

Height: 6-3 Weight: 250 Hometown: Trussville, AL (Hewitt-Trussville HS) Class: 2023 ESPN: NR Rivals:

#131 Overall, #14 DE, #13 AL #131 Overall, #14 DE, #13 AL 24/7:

#113 Overall, #13 DL, #10 AL #113 Overall, #13 DL, #10 AL 6-3250Trussville, AL (Hewitt-Trussville HS)2023

4-star 2023 defensive lineman Hunter Osborne from Trussville, AL announced a Clemson offer during his Junior Day visit to Tiger Town this weekend.

"After a great conversation with @coachski_ (Lemanski Hall), I’m blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University," he tweeted on Saturday.

Osbourne is an elite prospect with over 50 offers nationally, including Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma, and Texas A&M.

He was recently invited to the prestigious 2023 Under Armour All-American game.

#AG2G After a great conversation with @coachski_, I’m blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University!!! #Allin pic.twitter.com/KyBCwrWll9 — Hunter Osborne (@hunterrosborne) March 5, 2022