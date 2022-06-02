|
Clemson offers 2023 4-star Texan receiver
|2022 Jun 2, Thu 19:34-
|
Height: 6-2 Weight: 205 Hometown: Rockwall, TX (Rockwall HS) Class: 2023
#50 WR, #59 TX
#207 Overall, #31 WR, #40 TX
#63 WR, #74 TX
Four-star 2023 Rockwall, Texas receiver Noble Johnson announced a Clemson offer after working out at Dabo Swinney camp on Thursday.
"After an amazing conversation with (coach Dabo Swinney), I am excited to receive an offer from Clemson!" Johnson said.
Johnson is rated as high as a 4-star by Rivals and No. 207 overall.
He hauled in 49 catches for 875 yards and eight scores last season.
Johnson is an Under Armour All-America Game commitment.
After an amazing conversation with @tigerheadcoach I am excited to receive an offer from Clemson! pic.twitter.com/sJwPHsgjAi— Noble “Deebo” Johnson (@NobleJohnson_3) June 2, 2022
Rockwall 2023 WR Noble Johnson showed again on Sunday why he’s one of the most coveted WRs in Texas.— Jordan Scruggs (@JScruggsTFL) May 24, 2022
Currently at 32 offers, Johnson has a UV at Clemson planned for early June and is working on planning UVs to Tennessee and Ole Miss.
He plans on dropping his top 5 soon. pic.twitter.com/R8GKiwwNgo