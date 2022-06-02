Clemson offers 2023 4-star Texan receiver
by - 2022 Jun 2, Thu 19:34
Noble Johnson - Wide Receiver
TigerNet: (4.65)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 205   Hometown: Rockwall, TX (Rockwall HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#50 WR, #59 TX
Rivals:
#207 Overall, #31 WR, #40 TX
24/7:
#63 WR, #74 TX

Four-star 2023 Rockwall, Texas receiver Noble Johnson announced a Clemson offer after working out at Dabo Swinney camp on Thursday.

"After an amazing conversation with (coach Dabo Swinney), I am excited to receive an offer from Clemson!" Johnson said.

Johnson is rated as high as a 4-star by Rivals and No. 207 overall.

He hauled in 49 catches for 875 yards and eight scores last season.

Johnson is an Under Armour All-America Game commitment.

