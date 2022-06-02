Clemson offers 2023 4-star Texan receiver

TigerNet Staff by

Noble Johnson Wide Receiver TigerNet: (4.65) (4.65)

Height: 6-2 Weight: 205 Hometown: Rockwall, TX (Rockwall HS) Class: 2023 ESPN:

#50 WR, #59 TX #50 WR, #59 TX Rivals:

#207 Overall, #31 WR, #40 TX #207 Overall, #31 WR, #40 TX 24/7:

#63 WR, #74 TX #63 WR, #74 TX 6-2205Rockwall, TX (Rockwall HS)2023

Four-star 2023 Rockwall, Texas receiver Noble Johnson announced a Clemson offer after working out at Dabo Swinney camp on Thursday.

"After an amazing conversation with (coach Dabo Swinney), I am excited to receive an offer from Clemson!" Johnson said.

Johnson is rated as high as a 4-star by Rivals and No. 207 overall.

He hauled in 49 catches for 875 yards and eight scores last season.

Johnson is an Under Armour All-America Game commitment.

After an amazing conversation with @tigerheadcoach I am excited to receive an offer from Clemson! pic.twitter.com/sJwPHsgjAi — Noble “Deebo” Johnson (@NobleJohnson_3) June 2, 2022

Rockwall 2023 WR Noble Johnson showed again on Sunday why he’s one of the most coveted WRs in Texas.



Currently at 32 offers, Johnson has a UV at Clemson planned for early June and is working on planning UVs to Tennessee and Ole Miss.



He plans on dropping his top 5 soon. pic.twitter.com/R8GKiwwNgo — Jordan Scruggs (@JScruggsTFL) May 24, 2022