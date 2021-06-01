|
Clemson offers 2022 4-star Florida LB on visit
|Tuesday, June 1, 2021, 6:05 PM-
|
DeMario Tolan - Linebacker
Height: 6-2 Weight: 205 Hometown: Orlando, FL (Dr. Phillips HS) Class: 2022
TigerNet: (4.72)
ESPN:
#31 LB, #44 FL
Rivals:
#154 Overall, #17 LB, #19 FL
24/7:
# 32 LB, # 31 FL
Four-star 2022 Orlando, Florida linebacker DeMario Tolan is on an extended visit to Clemson and he picked up an official offer on Tuesday.
"Blessed & Highly Favored to receive an Offer from @CoachVenables @ClemsonFB," Tolan said on the first of three days scheduled in town around the Dabo Swinney camp.
He is rated as a consensus 4-star.
Tolan tallied 30 stops total for Dr. Phillips (Fla.) last season.
#AGTG???? Blessed & Highly Favored to receive a Offer from @CoachVenables @ClemsonFB ?? @dphsfootball @CoachWellsDP @speedplusinc @Excelspeed12 @Clemson247 @SWiltfong247 @Andrew_Ivins @adamgorney @EspnRecruiting @TheUCReport @DemetricDWarren @ErikRichardsUSA @AWilliamsUSA ?????? pic.twitter.com/7NeCUgESmr— DeMario Tolan ???????? (@DemarioTolan) June 1, 2021
