Clemson offers 2022 4-star Florida LB on visit
by - Tuesday, June 1, 2021, 6:05 PM
DeMario Tolan - Linebacker Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.72)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 205   Hometown: Orlando, FL (Dr. Phillips HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#31 LB, #44 FL
Rivals:
#154 Overall, #17 LB, #19 FL
24/7:
# 32 LB, # 31 FL

Four-star 2022 Orlando, Florida linebacker DeMario Tolan is on an extended visit to Clemson and he picked up an official offer on Tuesday.

"Blessed & Highly Favored to receive an Offer from @CoachVenables @ClemsonFB," Tolan said on the first of three days scheduled in town around the Dabo Swinney camp.

He is rated as a consensus 4-star.

Tolan tallied 30 stops total for Dr. Phillips (Fla.) last season.

