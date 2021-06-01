Clemson offers 2022 4-star Florida LB on visit

DeMario Tolan Linebacker TigerNet: (4.72) (4.72)

Height: 6-2 Weight: 205 Hometown: Orlando, FL (Dr. Phillips HS) Class: 2022 ESPN:

#31 LB, #44 FL #31 LB, #44 FL Rivals:

#154 Overall, #17 LB, #19 FL #154 Overall, #17 LB, #19 FL 24/7:

# 32 LB, # 31 FL # 32 LB, # 31 FL 6-2205Orlando, FL (Dr. Phillips HS)2022

Four-star 2022 Orlando, Florida linebacker DeMario Tolan is on an extended visit to Clemson and he picked up an official offer on Tuesday.

"Blessed & Highly Favored to receive an Offer from @CoachVenables @ClemsonFB," Tolan said on the first of three days scheduled in town around the Dabo Swinney camp.

He is rated as a consensus 4-star.

Tolan tallied 30 stops total for Dr. Phillips (Fla.) last season.