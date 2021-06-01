Clemson, NFL legacy LB picks up Tigers offer
by - Tuesday, June 1, 2021, 1:18 PM
Josiah Trotter - Linebacker Copy Embed Code
Height: 6-2   Weight: 225   Hometown: Philadelphia, PA (St. Joseph's HS)   Class: 2023
Four-star 2023 St. Joseph's (Philadelphia) linebacker Josiah Trotter announced a Clemson offer on Tuesday.

Trotter is the brother of Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and the son of former NFL All-Pro linebacker Jeremiah Trotter.

"Beyond blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University!" Trotter posted on Twitter.

Trotter was named a sophomore All-American by Maxpreps on a state championship St. Joseph's team.

