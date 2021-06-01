|
Clemson, NFL legacy LB picks up Tigers offer
|Tuesday, June 1, 2021, 1:18 PM-
|
Josiah Trotter - Linebacker
Height: 6-2 Weight: 225 Hometown: Philadelphia, PA (St. Joseph's HS) Class: 2023
TigerNet: (3.80)
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#80 Overall
24/7:
# 32 LB, # 7 PA
Four-star 2023 St. Joseph's (Philadelphia) linebacker Josiah Trotter announced a Clemson offer on Tuesday.
Trotter is the brother of Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and the son of former NFL All-Pro linebacker Jeremiah Trotter.
"Beyond blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University!" Trotter posted on Twitter.
Trotter was named a sophomore All-American by Maxpreps on a state championship St. Joseph's team.
Beyond blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University?????? pic.twitter.com/qYQiRAH4EM— Josiah Trotter (@TrotterJosiah) June 1, 2021
