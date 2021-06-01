Clemson, NFL legacy LB picks up Tigers offer

Josiah Trotter Linebacker TigerNet: (3.80) (3.80)

Height: 6-2 Weight: 225 Hometown: Philadelphia, PA (St. Joseph's HS) Class: 2023 ESPN: NR Rivals:

#80 Overall #80 Overall 24/7:

# 32 LB, # 7 PA # 32 LB, # 7 PA 6-2225Philadelphia, PA (St. Joseph's HS)2023

Four-star 2023 St. Joseph's (Philadelphia) linebacker Josiah Trotter announced a Clemson offer on Tuesday.

Trotter is the brother of Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and the son of former NFL All-Pro linebacker Jeremiah Trotter.

"Beyond blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University!" Trotter posted on Twitter.

Trotter was named a sophomore All-American by Maxpreps on a state championship St. Joseph's team.

