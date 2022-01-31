Clemson moves up ESPN 2022 class rankings

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson moved up three spots in the latest 2022 recruiting class rankings by ESPN.

The 17-man group is up to 14th in the ratings there with eight signees rated in the ESPN300, led by No. 1-rated dual-threat QB Cade Klubnik (No. 28 overall) and 4-star cornerback Jeadyn Lukus (No. 34 overall).

Clemson could add another ESPN300 prospect on Wednesday with the announcement from former Auburn commit and recent Clemson visitor Caden Story (No. 257 overall on ESPN; 10:30 AM ET announcement on CBS Sports HQ). Montgomery, Alabama linebacker and Clemson target TJ Dudley is also a four-star on ESPN.

Clemson added five commitments this month, paced by defensive back Myles Oliver on ESPN (79 grade, 3-star).

Texas A&M leads ESPN's team rankings, followed by Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Texas.

North Carolina paces the ACC at No. 9 with 10 ESPN300 pledges.