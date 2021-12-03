BREAKING

Clemson moves back into top-10 of ESPN recruiting rankings
by - Friday, December 3, 2021, 12:29 PM
These two, 5-star QB Cade Klubnik and 4-star WR Adam Randall, will be playmakers in the 2022 Clemson class.
Clemson added to its 2022 class recently and moved up in the latest ESPN rankings.

The Tigers are up to 10th in the latest ratings, with 10 ESPN300 pledges out of 14 total commits ($).

"Clemson has seven straight top-10 classes, including the No. 1 class in 2020, and with a strong push over the summer months, it is again contending for a top-10 finish," ESPN's Craig Haubert writes.

Alabama tops the class there, followed by Georgia, Texas A&M Notre Dame and Penn State. UNC still paces the ACC there in eighth overall (also 10 ESPN300 pledges).

The 247Sports Composite has Georgia on top and where Clemson is also 10th (both in the Composite and their own rankings).

Clemson is also 10th with Rivals.com.

In average rating per pledge (247Sports Composite), Clemson is fourth overall (92.83), trailing only Alabama (94.4), Ohio State (93.85) and Texas A&M (93.47).

