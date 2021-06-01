Clemson makes top group for 5-star DB visiting soon
by - Tuesday, June 1, 2021, 5:22 PM
Keon Sabb Photo
Keon Sabb - Safety Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.73)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 200   Hometown: Bradenton, FL (IMG Academy HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#43 Overall, #2 S, #9 FL
Rivals:
#50 Overall, #3 ATH, #6 FL
24/7:
# 7 Overall, # 1 S, # 3 FL
Sabb will be in Clemson soon for a pair of recruiting events.

2022 IMG Academy safety Keon Sabb included Clemson in his top schools list on Tuesday ahead of his trip for the Tigers' Elite Retreat later this month.

Sabb narrowed his list to a group of six, which also includes Oregon, Penn State, Georgia, Texas A&M and LSU.

He is rated the No. 1 athlete in the nation and a 5-star by the 247Sports Composite.

Sabb is expected to work out in Dabo Swinney camp on June 11 and attend the Elite Retreat as well.

