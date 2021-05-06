|
Clemson makes top group for 2022 defensive targets
|Thursday, May 6, 2021, 7:26 PM-
Two Clemson defensive back targets in the 2022 class featured the Tigers in their top lists Thursday.
IMG Academy 247Sports Composite 5-star cornerback Daylen Everette has Clemson in his top-5, joined by Georgia, Oregon, North Carolina and Florida State.
He added a Clemson offer on the first day 2022 offers went out last June. Everette is rated as high as the No. 4 cornerback in the 2022 class (247Sports).
Fast-rising Bergen Catholic (NJ) corner Jayden Bellamy included Clemson in a group with Notre Dame, Penn State, Oklahoma, Ohio State and Rutgers.
Bellamy added a Clemson offer last month.
