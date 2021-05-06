Clemson makes top group for 2022 defensive targets

TigerNet Staff by

Daylen Everette Cornerback TigerNet: (4.78) (4.78)

Height: 6-1 Weight: 185 Hometown: Bradenton, FL (IMG Academy HS) Class: 2022 ESPN:

#48 Overall, #7 CB, #10 FL #48 Overall, #7 CB, #10 FL Rivals:

#65 Overall, #6 CB, #7 FL #65 Overall, #6 CB, #7 FL 24/7:

# 22 Overall, # 4 CB, # 5 FL # 22 Overall, # 4 CB, # 5 FL 6-1185Bradenton, FL (IMG Academy HS)2022

Two Clemson defensive back targets in the 2022 class featured the Tigers in their top lists Thursday.

IMG Academy 247Sports Composite 5-star cornerback Daylen Everette has Clemson in his top-5, joined by Georgia, Oregon, North Carolina and Florida State.

He added a Clemson offer on the first day 2022 offers went out last June. Everette is rated as high as the No. 4 cornerback in the 2022 class (247Sports).

Fast-rising Bergen Catholic (NJ) corner Jayden Bellamy included Clemson in a group with Notre Dame, Penn State, Oklahoma, Ohio State and Rutgers.

Bellamy added a Clemson offer last month.

\