Clemson makes latest cut for 5-star cornerback
by - Monday, September 27, 2021, 7:04 PM
Tony Mitchell Photo
Tony Mitchell - Cornerback
Height: 6-2   Weight: 180   Hometown: Alabaster, AL (Thompson HS)   Class: 2023
#24 Overall, #8 null
#23 Overall, #3 CB, #3 AL
#13 Overall, #2 CB, #1 AL
Mitchell shaved down his top schools list from 10 to 7.

Five-star 2023 cornerback Tony Mitchell (Alabaster, Ala.) has Clemson in his updated top group.

Mitchell kept the Tigers in the mix that was shaved down from 10 schools to seven, with Florida, Georgia, LSU, Texas A&M and Oregon also in the mix.

As a sophomore, Mitchell led Thompson High School to their second straight Alabama 7A state title with 80 tackles, including 8 tackles for loss, eight passes defended, and four interceptions. Mitchell has logged three passes defended, three tackles for loss (21 total) and a caused fumble through three games.

Mitchell added a Clemson offer on the first day it handed them out for the 2023 class, on June 1.

