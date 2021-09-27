Clemson makes latest cut for 5-star cornerback

Tony Mitchell Cornerback TigerNet: (4.80) (4.80)

Height: 6-2 Weight: 180 Hometown: Alabaster, AL (Thompson HS) Class: 2023 ESPN:

#24 Overall, #8 null #24 Overall, #8 null Rivals:

#23 Overall, #3 CB, #3 AL #23 Overall, #3 CB, #3 AL 24/7:

#13 Overall, #2 CB, #1 AL #13 Overall, #2 CB, #1 AL 6-2180Alabaster, AL (Thompson HS)2023

Five-star 2023 cornerback Tony Mitchell (Alabaster, Ala.) has Clemson in his updated top group.

Mitchell kept the Tigers in the mix that was shaved down from 10 schools to seven, with Florida, Georgia, LSU, Texas A&M and Oregon also in the mix.

As a sophomore, Mitchell led Thompson High School to their second straight Alabama 7A state title with 80 tackles, including 8 tackles for loss, eight passes defended, and four interceptions. Mitchell has logged three passes defended, three tackles for loss (21 total) and a caused fumble through three games.

Mitchell added a Clemson offer on the first day it handed them out for the 2023 class, on June 1.