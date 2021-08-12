Clemson makes final group for elite TE target

Oscar Delp Tight End TigerNet: (4.75) (4.75)

Height: 6-5 Weight: 220 Hometown: Cumming, GA (West Forsyth HS) Class: 2022 ESPN:

#167 Overall, #3 TE-H, #16 GA #167 Overall, #3 TE-H, #16 GA Rivals:

#101 Overall, #2 TE, #10 GA #101 Overall, #2 TE, #10 GA 24/7:

#70 Overall, #2 TE, #7 GA #70 Overall, #2 TE, #7 GA 6-5220Cumming, GA (West Forsyth HS)2022

Clemson is in the "Final 4" for one of the top tight ends in the 2022 class.

West Forsyth (Ga.)'s Oscar Delp made things official on Thursday with a group of Clemson, Michigan, South Carolina and Georgia.

Delp was last in town for the All In Cookout and also made a stop to campus in June.

“I had a great conversation with the staff. We decided to come because I didn’t get to spend a lot of time with the coaches on my unofficial because there was a camp that day,” Delp told TigerNet of the visit. “They showed me how they want to use me and expressed how wanted I am. They want to use me as a pass-catching tight end that can stretch the field and make big plays.”

Delp played on a 7-on-7 squad at The Opening with Clemson QB commit Cade Klubnik and WR commit Adam Randall, as well as RB target Trevor Etienne.

“I really like Adam Randall and think we would be a great combination,” he said in an earlier interview.

Delp tallied nine touchdowns and over 700 receiving yards as a junior.