Anderson is rated as the No. 11 linebacker in the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Clemson LB target sets commitment date
by - 2022 Jun 10, Fri 16:42
Jamal Anderson - Linebacker
TigerNet: (4.65)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 195   Hometown: Hoschton, GA (Mill Creek HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#123 Overall, #10 LB, #12 GA
Rivals:
24/7:
#31 LB, #37 GA

Clemson 2023 linebacker target Jamal Anderson set his commitment date for next week.

Anderson will announce a commitment on Monday, June 13, according to his Twitter account. He was a part of Clemson's big official visit weekend in early June.

Anderson is rated as a 4-star prospect and the No. 11 linebacker in the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Anderson was named an All-State selection in 2021 with 78 tackles, seven for loss, with four sacks, five pass breakukps and two interceptions.

He is the son of Jamal Anderson, the former NFL running back who made the Super Bowl with the Atlanta Falcons.

His offer sheet is over 30 teams, including Southern Cal, Miami and Utah. He also recently visited Utah.

