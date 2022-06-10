Clemson LB target sets commitment date

Jamal Anderson Linebacker

Height: 6-4 Weight: 195 Hometown: Hoschton, GA (Mill Creek HS) Class: 2023

#123 Overall, #10 LB, #12 GA

24/7:

#31 LB, #37 GA #31 LB, #37 GA 6-4195Hoschton, GA (Mill Creek HS)2023

Clemson 2023 linebacker target Jamal Anderson set his commitment date for next week.

Anderson will announce a commitment on Monday, June 13, according to his Twitter account. He was a part of Clemson's big official visit weekend in early June.

Anderson is rated as a 4-star prospect and the No. 11 linebacker in the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Anderson was named an All-State selection in 2021 with 78 tackles, seven for loss, with four sacks, five pass breakukps and two interceptions.

He is the son of Jamal Anderson, the former NFL running back who made the Super Bowl with the Atlanta Falcons.

His offer sheet is over 30 teams, including Southern Cal, Miami and Utah. He also recently visited Utah.

I will be Committing this Monday, June 13?? pic.twitter.com/a2aJMxDTWl — jamal anderson (@1jamalanderson) June 10, 2022