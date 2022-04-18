Clemson DE target sets commitment date

One of Clemson's top 2023 defensive targets will commit this month.

Four-star D.C. defensive end David Ojiegbe announced he will make a commitment on April 27.

Ojiegbe is rated as high as the No. 164 player overall in the 2023 class (247Sports). He holds over 30 offers, including in addition to Clemson -- Penn State, Michigan, Virginia Tech, Tennessee and Miami.

Clemson defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall has had Ojiegbe as a top target.

“They see me as a defensive end who can also play the Jack (a hybrid of defensive end and linebacker),” he told TigerNet recently. “They see me as a guy who can rush the passer and also stop the run and then sometimes drop back in coverage. That’s big to me, just being available and see how they can use me in different matchups. That shows they trust me a lot, so I have to take that into consideration.”

Ojiegbe also has a connection with former high school teammate and Tigers defensive tackle Tré Williams.

"He tells me good things (about Clemson)," Ojiegbe said earlier this year. "He talks about how they work and how they're going to better your game. Me and Tré have been good friends since high school. I look up to him and want to work hard because of him. He told me to keep my head down, grind and prove to people what I can do. I've always been an underdog, so I look up to Tré. He's always given me good advice."

Committing April 27th — David Ojiegbe?? (@bigbossdae) April 18, 2022