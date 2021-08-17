Clemson commits, targets make moves in new Rivals 2022 rankings
by - Tuesday, August 17, 2021, 12:44 PM
Adam Randall Photo
Adam Randall - Wide Receiver
TigerNet: (4.45)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 198   Hometown: Myrtle Beach, SC (Myrtle Beach HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#116 Overall, #14 WR, #5 SC
Rivals:
#175 Overall, #32 WR, #5 SC
24/7:
#112 Overall, #17 WR, #3 SC
Clemson receiver commit Adam Randall continues his move up in the recruiting rankings.
Rivals.com released its latest 2022 class rankings update and a number of Clemson commits and targets saw some major movement.

Among Clemson pledges, a trio saw the biggest move up, with two coming on offense in four-star receiver Adam Randall (up 51 spots to No. 175 overall) and four-star offensive lineman Collin Sadler (+32; No. 77 overall).

Safety Sherrod Covil jumped 34 spots to No. 197 overall. Cornerback Jeadyn Lukus is the highest-rated defender still (No. 33 overall), while QB Cade Klubnik was bumped to a 5-star on Monday at No. 15 overall.

Ten out of Clemson's 12 commits are in the Rivals250, with only kicker Robert Gunn (2-star) and athlete Jaren Kanak outside of that group (4-star).

In the remaining top targets area, Klubnik was interviewed by Rivals recently and he said he was actively recruiting DT Travis Shaw (5-star DT; No. 3 overall), WR Andre Greene Jr. (No. 36 overall; up 48 spots), TE Oscar Delp (No. 100 overall) and RB Trevor Etienne (No. 94 overall).

