Clemson commits, targets make moves in new Rivals 2022 rankings

Rivals.com released its latest 2022 class rankings update and a number of Clemson commits and targets saw some major movement.

Among Clemson pledges, a trio saw the biggest move up, with two coming on offense in four-star receiver Adam Randall (up 51 spots to No. 175 overall) and four-star offensive lineman Collin Sadler (+32; No. 77 overall).

Safety Sherrod Covil jumped 34 spots to No. 197 overall. Cornerback Jeadyn Lukus is the highest-rated defender still (No. 33 overall), while QB Cade Klubnik was bumped to a 5-star on Monday at No. 15 overall.

Ten out of Clemson's 12 commits are in the Rivals250, with only kicker Robert Gunn (2-star) and athlete Jaren Kanak outside of that group (4-star).

In the remaining top targets area, Klubnik was interviewed by Rivals recently and he said he was actively recruiting DT Travis Shaw (5-star DT; No. 3 overall), WR Andre Greene Jr. (No. 36 overall; up 48 spots), TE Oscar Delp (No. 100 overall) and RB Trevor Etienne (No. 94 overall).