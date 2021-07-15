Clemson commits, targets make moves in new ESPN300 for 2022 class
by - Thursday, July 15, 2021, 12:23 PM
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2022 Top Targets
Andre Greene Jr. Photo
Andre Greene Jr. - Wide Receiver
TigerNet: (4.80)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 175   Hometown: Richmond, VA (St. Christopher's School HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#99 Overall, #10 WR, #5 VA
Rivals:
#85 Overall, #8 WR, #4 VA
24/7:
#215 Overall, #32 WR, #11 VA
Greene was a standout in Dabo Swinney camp recently.
Greene was a standout in Dabo Swinney camp recently.

ESPN released its latest recruiting rankings for the 2022 class and some Clemson pledges and targets saw some movement.

After an elite Elite 11 performance recently, Cade Klubnik leads the way for Clemson pledges -- moving into the top-100 prospects for the site (No. 76; No. 7 dual-threat QB).

Six total Tiger commits are in the ESPN300 with offensive tackle Collin Sadler (No. 113), wide receiver Adam Randall (No. 117), defensive end Jihaad Campbell (No. 124), safety Sherrod Covil (No. 172) and offensive tackle Blake Miller (No. 254).

Clemson WR target Andre Greene Jr. moved up almost 100 spots to just inside the top-100 (99).

The top uncommitted prospects are defensive tackle Walter Nolen (No. 1 overall), defensive end Shemar Stewart (No. 3), defensive tackle Gabe Brownlow-Dindy (No. 6) and offensive tackle Tyler Booker (No. 7).

Saturday commitment announcements and Clemson targets out of IMG Academy, defensive backs Daylen Everette and Keon Sabb, checked in at No. 48 and No. 149 respectively.

Top uncommitted Palmetto State prospect Jeadyn Lukus is ranked No. 54.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson commits, targets make moves in new ESPN300 for 2022 class
Clemson commits, targets make moves in new ESPN300 for 2022 class
Throwback Thursday: Woody Dantzler dazzles against NC State
Throwback Thursday: Woody Dantzler dazzles against NC State
Clemson projected among top offenses in national outlet ranking
Clemson projected among top offenses in national outlet ranking
Dabo Swinney's godson joins Venezia FC
Dabo Swinney's godson joins Venezia FC
2022 Recruit Quick Search - 89 Recruits (73 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 4 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest