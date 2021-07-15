Clemson commits, targets make moves in new ESPN300 for 2022 class

ESPN released its latest recruiting rankings for the 2022 class and some Clemson pledges and targets saw some movement.

After an elite Elite 11 performance recently, Cade Klubnik leads the way for Clemson pledges -- moving into the top-100 prospects for the site (No. 76; No. 7 dual-threat QB).

Six total Tiger commits are in the ESPN300 with offensive tackle Collin Sadler (No. 113), wide receiver Adam Randall (No. 117), defensive end Jihaad Campbell (No. 124), safety Sherrod Covil (No. 172) and offensive tackle Blake Miller (No. 254).

Clemson WR target Andre Greene Jr. moved up almost 100 spots to just inside the top-100 (99).

The top uncommitted prospects are defensive tackle Walter Nolen (No. 1 overall), defensive end Shemar Stewart (No. 3), defensive tackle Gabe Brownlow-Dindy (No. 6) and offensive tackle Tyler Booker (No. 7).

Saturday commitment announcements and Clemson targets out of IMG Academy, defensive backs Daylen Everette and Keon Sabb, checked in at No. 48 and No. 149 respectively.

Top uncommitted Palmetto State prospect Jeadyn Lukus is ranked No. 54.