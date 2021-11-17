Clemson commit moves up in latest 247Sports update, target Arch Manning up to No. 1
by - Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 3:58 PM
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2022 Top Targets
Nathaniel Joseph Photo
Nathaniel Joseph - Wide Receiver
TigerNet: (4.72)

Height: 5-8   Weight: 170   Hometown: Miami, FL (Edison HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#142 Overall, #23 WR, #29 FL
Rivals:
#178 Overall, #26 WR, #38 FL
24/7:
#122 Overall, #14 WR, #24 FL
Joseph has enjoyed a strong junior campaign.
Joseph has enjoyed a strong junior campaign.

The start to Clemson’s 2023 recruiting class saw a move up in the latest 247Sports rankings update.

Four-star Miami Edison wide receiver Nathaniel Joseph jumped 79 spots overall and 13 among wide receivers to No. 122 and No. 14 respectively.

Going into this week’s playoff game with Chaminade-Madonna, Joseph has 33 catches for 632 yards (19.2 yards per reception) and five scores, with 891 total all-purpose yards and eight total TDs.

Clemson has offers out to eight of the uncommitted prospects in the updated top-20, with quarterback Arch Manning (1), defensive lineman Lebbeus Overton (3), defensive lineman Matayo Uiagalelei (6), defensive lineman David Hicks (7), safety Caleb Downs (8), defensive lineman Derrick LeBlanc (14), defensive linemen Vic Burley (17) and cornerback Tony Mitchell (19).

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson begins Charleston Classic action versus Temple
Clemson begins Charleston Classic action versus Temple
WATCH: Swinney on Justyn Ross preparing for NFL, latest on injuries
WATCH: Swinney on Justyn Ross preparing for NFL, latest on injuries
4-star WR target commits to another ACC school
4-star WR target commits to another ACC school
Swinney reveals Justyn Ross' NFL decision
Swinney reveals Justyn Ross' NFL decision
2022 Recruit Quick Search - 102 Recruits (81 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 3 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest