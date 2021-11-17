Clemson commit moves up in latest 247Sports update, target Arch Manning up to No. 1

Height: 5-8 Weight: 170 Hometown: Miami, FL (Edison HS) Class: 2023 ESPN:

The start to Clemson’s 2023 recruiting class saw a move up in the latest 247Sports rankings update.

Four-star Miami Edison wide receiver Nathaniel Joseph jumped 79 spots overall and 13 among wide receivers to No. 122 and No. 14 respectively.

Going into this week’s playoff game with Chaminade-Madonna, Joseph has 33 catches for 632 yards (19.2 yards per reception) and five scores, with 891 total all-purpose yards and eight total TDs.

Clemson has offers out to eight of the uncommitted prospects in the updated top-20, with quarterback Arch Manning (1), defensive lineman Lebbeus Overton (3), defensive lineman Matayo Uiagalelei (6), defensive lineman David Hicks (7), safety Caleb Downs (8), defensive lineman Derrick LeBlanc (14), defensive linemen Vic Burley (17) and cornerback Tony Mitchell (19).

