Clemson commit honored as national player of year

USA TODAY held a national high school awards show on Thursday and a Clemson commit was named the nation's top offensive standout.

2022 Tigers quarterback commit Cade Klubnik was tapped for the honor after a 6A state championship run at Westlake (Tx.) where he passed for almost 3,500 yards with 35 touchdowns.

"WOW! What an honor! Thank you to all my teammates and coaches for all the help throughout the years!" Klubnik said of the award on Twitter. "National player of the year. Thank you @hssportsawards."

Klubnik moved into the 5-star tier on the 247Sports Composite Ranking this week as the No. 1 QB for 2022 after fellow Texan Quinn Ewers opted to reclassify to the 2021 class.

Klubnik bested Ewers and the rest in the Elite 11 skills camp earlier this summer.

