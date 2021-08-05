Clemson commit honored as national player of year
by - 2021 Aug 5, Thu 22:32
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2022 Top Targets
Cade Klubnik Photo
Cade Klubnik - Quarterback
TigerNet: (4.76)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 186   Hometown: Austin, TX (Westlake HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#114 Overall, #7 QB, #21 TX
Rivals:
#28 Overall, #4 QB, #7 TX
24/7:
#36 Overall, #1 QB, #9 TX
Klubnik was honored as the nation's top offensive player Thursday.
Klubnik was honored as the nation's top offensive player Thursday.

USA TODAY held a national high school awards show on Thursday and a Clemson commit was named the nation's top offensive standout.

2022 Tigers quarterback commit Cade Klubnik was tapped for the honor after a 6A state championship run at Westlake (Tx.) where he passed for almost 3,500 yards with 35 touchdowns.

"WOW! What an honor! Thank you to all my teammates and coaches for all the help throughout the years!" Klubnik said of the award on Twitter. "National player of the year. Thank you @hssportsawards."

Klubnik moved into the 5-star tier on the 247Sports Composite Ranking this week as the No. 1 QB for 2022 after fellow Texan Quinn Ewers opted to reclassify to the 2021 class.

Klubnik bested Ewers and the rest in the Elite 11 skills camp earlier this summer.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson commit honored as national player of year
Clemson commit honored as national player of year
WATCH: Justyn Ross ranked as a top-five ACC receiver
WATCH: Justyn Ross ranked as a top-five ACC receiver
Clemson 2021 Big Weigh-In Results
Clemson 2021 Big Weigh-In Results
Elite cornerback has Clemson in top schools
Elite cornerback has Clemson in top schools
2022 Recruit Quick Search - 92 Recruits (73 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest