Clemson commit bumped to 5-star status by 247Sports, LB commit vaults up rankings

Cade Klubnik Quarterback TigerNet: (5.00) (5.00)

Height: 6-2 Weight: 186 Hometown: Austin, TX (Westlake HS) Class: 2022 ESPN:

#114 Overall, #7 QB, #21 TX #114 Overall, #7 QB, #21 TX Rivals:

#15 Overall, #1 QB, #4 TX #15 Overall, #1 QB, #4 TX 24/7:

#16 Overall, #2 QB, #3 TX #16 Overall, #2 QB, #3 TX 6-2186Austin, TX (Westlake HS)2022

Clemson quarterback commitment Cade Klubnik had a consensus 5-star rating previously but he added another individual mark Wednesday, while defensive commit Jaren Kanak has impressed for a big move up.

Klubnik is rated as a 5-star in the Top247 for 247Sports now, with a No. 16 overall rating.

He is one of four Tiger commitments in the top-30, along with defensive end/outside linebacker Jihaad Campbell (23), cornerback Daylen Everette (26) and cornerback Toriano Pride.

Also in the top-100 are cornerback Jeadyn Lukus (58) and safety Keon Sabb (70).

The four-star defender Kanak moved up 45 spots to No. 120 overall, as the No. 1 player out of Kansas.

Receiver target Antonio Williams is rated 129th overall and the No. 4 player out of South Carolina.

Clemson's 14-man 2022 class is rated both 10th overall by the 247Sports Team Composite and 247's own rankings and ranks fourth by average rating per commit.