Clemson commit bumped to 5-star status by 247Sports, LB commit vaults up rankings
Wednesday, December 1, 2021, 2:28 PM
Height: 6-2 Weight: 186 Hometown: Austin, TX (Westlake HS) Class: 2022
#114 Overall, #7 QB, #21 TX
#15 Overall, #1 QB, #4 TX
#16 Overall, #2 QB, #3 TX
Clemson quarterback commitment Cade Klubnik had a consensus 5-star rating previously but he added another individual mark Wednesday, while defensive commit Jaren Kanak has impressed for a big move up.
Klubnik is rated as a 5-star in the Top247 for 247Sports now, with a No. 16 overall rating.
He is one of four Tiger commitments in the top-30, along with defensive end/outside linebacker Jihaad Campbell (23), cornerback Daylen Everette (26) and cornerback Toriano Pride.
Also in the top-100 are cornerback Jeadyn Lukus (58) and safety Keon Sabb (70).
The four-star defender Kanak moved up 45 spots to No. 120 overall, as the No. 1 player out of Kansas.
Receiver target Antonio Williams is rated 129th overall and the No. 4 player out of South Carolina.
Clemson's 14-man 2022 class is rated both 10th overall by the 247Sports Team Composite and 247's own rankings and ranks fourth by average rating per commit.