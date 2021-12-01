Clemson commit bumped to 5-star status by 247Sports, LB commit vaults up rankings
by - Wednesday, December 1, 2021, 2:28 PM
Cade Klubnik Photo
Cade Klubnik - Quarterback
TigerNet: (5.00)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 186   Hometown: Austin, TX (Westlake HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#114 Overall, #7 QB, #21 TX
Rivals:
#15 Overall, #1 QB, #4 TX
24/7:
#16 Overall, #2 QB, #3 TX
Klubnik committed to Clemson in March and has only seen his star rise in 2021.
Clemson quarterback commitment Cade Klubnik had a consensus 5-star rating previously but he added another individual mark Wednesday, while defensive commit Jaren Kanak has impressed for a big move up.

Klubnik is rated as a 5-star in the Top247 for 247Sports now, with a No. 16 overall rating.

He is one of four Tiger commitments in the top-30, along with defensive end/outside linebacker Jihaad Campbell (23), cornerback Daylen Everette (26) and cornerback Toriano Pride.

Also in the top-100 are cornerback Jeadyn Lukus (58) and safety Keon Sabb (70).

The four-star defender Kanak moved up 45 spots to No. 120 overall, as the No. 1 player out of Kansas.

Receiver target Antonio Williams is rated 129th overall and the No. 4 player out of South Carolina.

Clemson's 14-man 2022 class is rated both 10th overall by the 247Sports Team Composite and 247's own rankings and ranks fourth by average rating per commit.

