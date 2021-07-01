Clemson commit a top performer early at Elite 11 QB competition
by - Thursday, July 1, 2021, 11:46 AM
Cade Klubnik Photo
Cade Klubnik - Quarterback Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.74)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 186   Hometown: Austin, TX (Westlake HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#114 Overall, #7 QB, #21 TX
Rivals:
#28 Overall, #4 QB, #7 TX
24/7:
# 64 Overall, # 6 QB, # 14 TX
Klubnik was a top performer on day one at the Elite 11.
Four-star Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik commitment was dubbed as "the most consistent quarterback" on day one at the Elite 11 QB competition.

"Klubnik was easily the most consistent quarterback on Day 1," 247Sports analyst Brandon Huffman said. "He showed great touch on his passes, ability to make all of the throws, putting heat on when needed and taking it off when the route called for it. He had impressive velocity and despite not having any real standout receivers to throw to, looked like he had no issues with timing and rhythm. In each of the drills, he showed his energy and competitiveness, not taking any reps off, looking laser-focused."

Klubnik is right in the range of an upgrade to a fifth star, with a spot just outside that group on Rivals.com currently (No. 28 overall; No. 4 pro-style QB).

The Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles goes through July 3. The other QB on site with a Clemson offer is Westview High School (TN)'s Ty Simpson, who committed to Alabama in February.

