Clemson CB target sets Monday commitment announcement

Avieon Terrell

Height: 6-0 Weight: 170 Hometown: Atlanta, GA (Westlake HS) Class: 2023

#237 Overall, #31 CB, #22 GA

#107 Overall, #16 DB, #9 GA

#74 CB, #68 GA

A defensive prospect with a familiar last name is announcing his commitment at 1 p.m. on Monday.

Four-star Westlake (Ga.) cornerback Avieon Terrell, brother of former Clemson standout AJ Terrell, will make his college call. He is ranked as high as just outside the top-100 prospects (107) and among the top-10 from the state of Georgia (9).

Terrell was Clemson's first reported 2023 offer back in April 2020.

He set a top-5 that included Clemson, Texas A&M, Auburn, Kentucky and Michigan State in April.

Terrell was in Clemson for Dabo Swinney camp last week.

I will be committing Today @ 1



Stay Tuned in???? — Avieon (@nationwide_av) June 6, 2022