Clemson CB target sets Monday commitment announcement
by - 2022 Jun 6, Mon 08:41
Avieon Terrell Photo
Avieon Terrell - Cornerback
TigerNet: (4.45)

Height: 6-0   Weight: 170   Hometown: Atlanta, GA (Westlake HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#237 Overall, #31 CB, #22 GA
Rivals:
#107 Overall, #16 DB, #9 GA
24/7:
#74 CB, #68 GA
Avieon Terrell was Clemson's first reported offer for the 2023 class.

A defensive prospect with a familiar last name is announcing his commitment at 1 p.m. on Monday.

Four-star Westlake (Ga.) cornerback Avieon Terrell, brother of former Clemson standout AJ Terrell, will make his college call. He is ranked as high as just outside the top-100 prospects (107) and among the top-10 from the state of Georgia (9).

Terrell was Clemson's first reported 2023 offer back in April 2020.

He set a top-5 that included Clemson, Texas A&M, Auburn, Kentucky and Michigan State in April.

Terrell was in Clemson for Dabo Swinney camp last week.

