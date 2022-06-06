|
Clemson CB target sets Monday commitment announcement
|2022 Jun 6, Mon 08:41-
|
Avieon Terrell - Cornerback
Height: 6-0 Weight: 170 Hometown: Atlanta, GA (Westlake HS) Class: 2023
TigerNet: (4.45)
ESPN:
#237 Overall, #31 CB, #22 GA
Rivals:
#107 Overall, #16 DB, #9 GA
24/7:
#74 CB, #68 GA
A defensive prospect with a familiar last name is announcing his commitment at 1 p.m. on Monday.
Four-star Westlake (Ga.) cornerback Avieon Terrell, brother of former Clemson standout AJ Terrell, will make his college call. He is ranked as high as just outside the top-100 prospects (107) and among the top-10 from the state of Georgia (9).
Terrell was Clemson's first reported 2023 offer back in April 2020.
He set a top-5 that included Clemson, Texas A&M, Auburn, Kentucky and Michigan State in April.
Terrell was in Clemson for Dabo Swinney camp last week.
I will be committing Today @ 1— Avieon (@nationwide_av) June 6, 2022
Stay Tuned in????
