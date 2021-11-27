BREAKING

Clemson 5-star QB commit puts together another big playoff effort
by - Saturday, November 27, 2021, 10:48 AM
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2022 Top Targets
Cade Klubnik Photo
Cade Klubnik - Quarterback
TigerNet: (4.76)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 186   Hometown: Austin, TX (Westlake HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#114 Overall, #7 QB, #21 TX
Rivals:
#15 Overall, #1 QB, #4 TX
24/7:
#26 Overall, #2 QB, #5 TX
Klubnik and Westlake continue to roll in the playoffs.
Klubnik and Westlake continue to roll in the playoffs.

Five-star Clemson QB commit Cade Klubnik's work was done by halftime in the latest round of the Texas high school playoffs on Friday and a 56-0 win.

Klubnik tossed for 234 yards and five touchdowns in the effort that brought a 37th-straight win for Westlake (Tx.).

Klubnik has thrown for 34 touchdowns in 10 games this season.

Check out highlights from Friday:

(Westlake highlights are about a minute into the video below)

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
ESPN College GameDay predictions for Clemson-South Carolina
ESPN College GameDay predictions for Clemson-South Carolina
James Skalski on South Carolina: "They wanna be us so bad"
James Skalski on South Carolina: "They wanna be us so bad"
Clemson 5-star QB commit puts together another big playoff effort
Clemson 5-star QB commit puts together another big playoff effort
WATCH: Clemson releases fiery hype video "This will always be our state"
WATCH: Clemson releases fiery hype video "This will always be our state"
2022 Recruit Quick Search - 103 Recruits (82 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 14 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest