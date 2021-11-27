Clemson 5-star QB commit puts together another big playoff effort

Cade Klubnik Quarterback TigerNet: (4.76) (4.76)

Height: 6-2 Weight: 186 Hometown: Austin, TX (Westlake HS) Class: 2022 ESPN:

#114 Overall, #7 QB, #21 TX #114 Overall, #7 QB, #21 TX Rivals:

#15 Overall, #1 QB, #4 TX #15 Overall, #1 QB, #4 TX 24/7:

#26 Overall, #2 QB, #5 TX #26 Overall, #2 QB, #5 TX 6-2186Austin, TX (Westlake HS)2022

Five-star Clemson QB commit Cade Klubnik's work was done by halftime in the latest round of the Texas high school playoffs on Friday and a 56-0 win.

Klubnik tossed for 234 yards and five touchdowns in the effort that brought a 37th-straight win for Westlake (Tx.).

Klubnik has thrown for 34 touchdowns in 10 games this season.

Check out highlights from Friday:

One play, one touchdown for Austin Westlake on its third drive



Senior QB Cade Klubnik (@CadeKlubnikQB) drills junior WR Keaton Kubecka for a 39-yard TD pass



Chaparrals lead PSJA North 21-0 with 3:21 remaining in Q1 #txhsfb #txhsfbplayoffs #RGVFootball pic.twitter.com/7zmYWL1z0m — Andrew McCulloch (@ByAndyMcCulloch) November 26, 2021

That’s five drives, five touchdowns for the Chaparrals



Senior QB Cade Klubnik (@CadeKlubnikQB) throws his 4th TD pass of the first half to senior WR Adam Sullivan



Austin Westlake moves ahead of PSJA North 35-0 with 2:11 left in Q2 #txhsfb #txhsfbplayoffs #RGVFootball pic.twitter.com/SMJMez5xsJ — Andrew McCulloch (@ByAndyMcCulloch) November 26, 2021

(Westlake highlights are about a minute into the video below)

Westlake QB and #Clemson commit @CadeKlubnikQB after the Chaps’ 56-0 win over PSJA North in the regional semifinals ??#txhsfb pic.twitter.com/iNA8gBe4Ak — SBLive Texas (@SBLiveTX) November 27, 2021