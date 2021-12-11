Clemson 5-star commit Cade Klubnik throws 5 TD passes to make state finals
by - Saturday, December 11, 2021, 6:30 PM
Cade Klubnik Photo
Cade Klubnik - Quarterback
TigerNet: (5.00)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 186   Hometown: Austin, TX (Westlake HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#114 Overall, #7 QB, #21 TX
Rivals:
#6 Overall, #1 QB, #4 TX
24/7:
#16 Overall, #2 QB, #3 TX
Klubnik is one win away from another state title.
Five-star Clemson QB commit Cade Klubnik will play for a state title next week after another big effort for Westlake (Tx.) on Saturday at Baylor's McLane Stadium.

Klubnik passed for over 300 yards with five touchdowns in a No. 2 Westlake 45-14 win over No. 7 Katy.

In a 15-0 campaign, Klubnik's Chaps haven't had a victory margin under 20 points.

Klubnik, who missed multiple games in October due to a separated non-throwing shoulder, is approaching 40 touchdown passes (39) in just 12 games, where in several contests he sat most of the second half.

With a win next week, he can lead Westlake to two state championships within a calendar year (the 2020 season's playoffs finished in January).

Check out highlights from the action Saturday and an interview below:

