Clemson 5-star commit Cade Klubnik throws 5 TD passes to make state finals

TigerNet Staff by

Cade Klubnik Quarterback TigerNet: (5.00) (5.00)

Height: 6-2 Weight: 186 Hometown: Austin, TX (Westlake HS) Class: 2022 ESPN:

#114 Overall, #7 QB, #21 TX #114 Overall, #7 QB, #21 TX Rivals:

#6 Overall, #1 QB, #4 TX #6 Overall, #1 QB, #4 TX 24/7:

#16 Overall, #2 QB, #3 TX #16 Overall, #2 QB, #3 TX 6-2186Austin, TX (Westlake HS)2022

Five-star Clemson QB commit Cade Klubnik will play for a state title next week after another big effort for Westlake (Tx.) on Saturday at Baylor's McLane Stadium.

Klubnik passed for over 300 yards with five touchdowns in a No. 2 Westlake 45-14 win over No. 7 Katy.

In a 15-0 campaign, Klubnik's Chaps haven't had a victory margin under 20 points.

Klubnik, who missed multiple games in October due to a separated non-throwing shoulder, is approaching 40 touchdown passes (39) in just 12 games, where in several contests he sat most of the second half.

With a win next week, he can lead Westlake to two state championships within a calendar year (the 2020 season's playoffs finished in January).

Check out highlights from the action Saturday and an interview below:

.@Westlake_Nation senior QB and @ClemsonFB commit Cade Klubnik (@CadeKlubnikQB) talks about his team’s dominant 45-14 win over previously unbeaten Katy, his 5 TD passes in the Chaps’ efficient offensive attack and advancing to Westlake’s 3rd straight 6A #TXHSFB state title game?? pic.twitter.com/X5hS33h9Nx — Andrew McCulloch (@ByAndyMcCulloch) December 11, 2021

Touchdown @Westlake_Nation



Cade Klubnik throws it up and Pierce Turner halls it in. What a start for Westlake here in Waco.@CadeKlubnikQB | @PierceTurner11 | 14-0 Chaps 3:40 1Q | #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/BgVpCgV3Jb — Walker Lott (@walker_lott) December 11, 2021

Chaps’ senior QB and @ClemsonFB commit Cade Klubnik (@CadeKlubnikQB) throws for his 2nd touchdown on this crisp 18-yard TD pass to junior WR/TE Jaden Greathouse (@jadengreat1)



That’s their 4th score in four drives, as Westlake leads Katy 24-0 with 5:55 left until half #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/uVNozB7WZP — Andrew McCulloch (@ByAndyMcCulloch) December 11, 2021

Touchdown @Westlake_Nation



Cade Klubnik rolls out and finds Keaton Kubeka for the wide open score. It’s been all Westlake this half and it’s not slowing down.@CadeKlubnikQB | @Keaton_Kubecka | 31-0 Chaps 2:40 2Q | #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/1DVLjUUzGc — Walker Lott (@walker_lott) December 11, 2021

Westlake gets a key stop on Katy’s side of the field on 4th and short



A few plays later, @ClemsonFB QB commit Cade Klubnik (@CadeKlubnikQB) connects with junior WR Keaton Kubecka (@Keaton_Kubecka) for an 18-yard TD pass, his 3rd this half



Chaps move ahead of Katy 31-0 #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/25Js8cP9l2 — Andrew McCulloch (@ByAndyMcCulloch) December 11, 2021

Senior QB and @ClemsonFB commit Cade Klubnik (@CadeKlubnikQB) and junior WR/TE Jaden Greathouse (@jadengreat1) keep their big game going



They connect on another TD pass from 6 yards out on 3rd and goal



That score gives Westlake a 38-0 lead over Katy with 9:27 left in Q3 #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/fYS9Me1zXE — Andrew McCulloch (@ByAndyMcCulloch) December 11, 2021

The Chaparrals continue to roll offensively@ClemsonFB commit Cade Klubnik (@CadeKlubnikQB) hits junior WR Keaton Kubecka for a 2-yard TD



That’s Kubecka’s third TD catch and Klubnik’s fifth TD pass



Westlake now leads Katy 45-7 with 1:51 to go in Q3 #txhsfb #txhsfbplayoffs pic.twitter.com/LXoL49kmir — Andrew McCulloch (@ByAndyMcCulloch) December 11, 2021