Brother of former Clemson standout receives Tigers offer
by - Monday, December 20, 2021, 7:58 PM
Jahiem Lawson - Defensive End
TigerNet: (3.03)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 230   Hometown: Central, SC (D W Daniel HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#23 SC
24/7:
#186 DL, #25 SC

Clemson sent out a 2022 defensive line offer Monday to a prospect with a familiar last name.

Three-star Daniel defensive end Jahiem Lawson, brother of former Clemson standout Shaq Lawson, announced the news.

"Had a great conversation with @ClemsonFB and extremely blessed to receive an offer from...Clemson," Lawson said on Twitter.

Lawson earned defensive MVP honors in an instate all-star game earlier this month, tallying three sacks and a pass breakup.

Lawson's other offers include Georgia Tech, Liberty, Syracuse, Coastal Carolina, Middle Tennessee, East Carolina and Western Kentucky.

