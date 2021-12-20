Brother of former Clemson standout receives Tigers offer

Jahiem Lawson Defensive End TigerNet: (3.03) (3.03)

Height: 6-4 Weight: 230 Hometown: Central, SC (D W Daniel HS) Class: 2022 ESPN: NR Rivals:

#23 SC #23 SC 24/7:

#186 DL, #25 SC #186 DL, #25 SC 6-4230Central, SC (D W Daniel HS)2022

Clemson sent out a 2022 defensive line offer Monday to a prospect with a familiar last name.

Three-star Daniel defensive end Jahiem Lawson, brother of former Clemson standout Shaq Lawson, announced the news.

"Had a great conversation with @ClemsonFB and extremely blessed to receive an offer from...Clemson," Lawson said on Twitter.

Lawson earned defensive MVP honors in an instate all-star game earlier this month, tallying three sacks and a pass breakup.

Lawson's other offers include Georgia Tech, Liberty, Syracuse, Coastal Carolina, Middle Tennessee, East Carolina and Western Kentucky.

Congratulations to Trent and Jahiem on their showings in the @NorthSouthFB game! Jahiem was named the North Defensive MVP! pic.twitter.com/nhbaiS7N9r — D.W. Daniel Football (@dwdanielFB) December 11, 2021

2022 Edge prospect @JahiemLawson dominating like he always do ??. One of the biggest game changers in the country with offers from the SEC and ACC https://t.co/bwsvE0DOqz — Coach Drec Ellis ???? (@LionsCoachEllis) December 12, 2021

HUGE offer for Jahiem. He finished with 75 tackles, 25 TFL, 11 sacks, two blocked kicks and a pair of TDs in helping Daniel win State for a second straight year. Also a North-South pick (MVP for the North D), a Shrine Bowl pick, an all-state selection and region co-defensive MVP. https://t.co/fBpjhACEA4 — Eric Sprott (@Journal_ESprott) December 21, 2021