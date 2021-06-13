Big Upstate lineman commits to Tigers
by - Sunday, June 13, 2021, 2:19 PM
Mason Johnstone - Offensive Tackle Copy Embed Code
Height: 6-7   Weight: 250   Hometown: Greenville, SC (Christ Church Episcopal School HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN: NR
Johnstone attended Clemson's Elite Retreat.

Christ Church (SC) 2022 offensive tackle prospect Mason Johnstone (6-7 250) announced a commitment to a preferred walk-on offer with the Tigers.

"Blessed to announce my commitment to Clemson University!" Johnstone said via Twitter Sunday. Thank you to my family, teammates, coaches, the amazing staff at Clemson and most importantly God for this dream come true! Go Tigers!"

Johnstone has reported one FBS scholarship offer with BYU.

