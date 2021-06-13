Big Upstate lineman commits to Tigers

Mason Johnstone Offensive Tackle

Height: 6-7 Weight: 250 Hometown: Greenville, SC (Christ Church Episcopal School HS) Class: 2022 ESPN: NR 6-7250Greenville, SC (Christ Church Episcopal School HS)2022

Christ Church (SC) 2022 offensive tackle prospect Mason Johnstone (6-7 250) announced a commitment to a preferred walk-on offer with the Tigers.

"Blessed to announce my commitment to Clemson University!" Johnstone said via Twitter Sunday. Thank you to my family, teammates, coaches, the amazing staff at Clemson and most importantly God for this dream come true! Go Tigers!"

Johnstone has reported one FBS scholarship offer with BYU.

Blessed to announce my commitment to Clemson University! Thank you to my family, teammates, coaches, the amazing staff at Clemson and most importantly God for this dream come true! Go Tigers!???? #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/rbxJVcaEaW — Mason Johnstone (@msnjhnstn) June 13, 2021

Great day at camp and great start to the Elite Retreat tonight! @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/FyfNVAK0Jw — Mason Johnstone (@msnjhnstn) June 12, 2021