Big Clemson defensive target has Tigers in top schools
by - 2022 Apr 21, Thu 12:11
Jamaal Jarrett - Defensive Line
TigerNet: (3.72)

Height: 6-5   Weight: 350   Hometown: Greensboro, NC (Grimsley HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#25 DT, #15 NC
Rivals:
#19 DT, #10 NC
24/7:
#56 DL, #12 NC
Jamaal Jarrett has been in town recently and was impressed by the Tigers.
Jamaal Jarrett has been in town recently and was impressed by the Tigers.

2023 Greensboro, North Carolina defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett included Clemson in his official top schools group on Thursday.

Jarrett has Clemson in a group with Auburn, Georgia, LSU and North Carolina.

Jarrett picked up an offer on a visit recently and Jarrett was blown away by the experience.

“It was great. They started recruiting me a little bit early, towards the end of my junior season. And we just built a relationship from there,” Jarrett told TigerNet recently. “So going on the visit, I already kind of knew who everyone was, so it was just matching a face to a voice. It was just great. The family base was there. The home feeling was there. And just seeing Coach (Dabo) Swinney, it was great.”

Jarrett, who lists himself at 6-5.5 and 340 pounds, tallied 35 tackles, eight for loss, with three sacks and two QB hurries over nine games last season.

Big Clemson defensive target has Tigers in top schools
