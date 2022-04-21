|
Big Clemson defensive target has Tigers in top schools
|2022 Apr 21, Thu 12:11-
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-5 Weight: 350 Hometown: Greensboro, NC (Grimsley HS) Class: 2023
#25 DT, #15 NC
#19 DT, #10 NC
#56 DL, #12 NC
2023 Greensboro, North Carolina defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett included Clemson in his official top schools group on Thursday.
Jarrett has Clemson in a group with Auburn, Georgia, LSU and North Carolina.
Jarrett picked up an offer on a visit recently and Jarrett was blown away by the experience.
“It was great. They started recruiting me a little bit early, towards the end of my junior season. And we just built a relationship from there,” Jarrett told TigerNet recently. “So going on the visit, I already kind of knew who everyone was, so it was just matching a face to a voice. It was just great. The family base was there. The home feeling was there. And just seeing Coach (Dabo) Swinney, it was great.”
Jarrett, who lists himself at 6-5.5 and 340 pounds, tallied 35 tackles, eight for loss, with three sacks and two QB hurries over nine games last season.
!!Top 5??!!@ChadSimmons_ @JeremyO_Johnson @On3sports @On3Recruits @On3NIL pic.twitter.com/oulRpLJJrN— ??????? (@JamaalJarrett) April 21, 2022