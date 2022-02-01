Big 2023 Clemson O-line target unveils top-5 schools

Sam Pendleton Offensive Line

Height: 6-5 Weight: 290 Hometown: Pfafftown, NC (Reagan HS) Class: 2023 ESPN: NR Rivals:

#230 Overall, #20 OL, #5 NC #230 Overall, #20 OL, #5 NC 6-5290Pfafftown, NC (Reagan HS)2023

Clemson was a shoo-in for 4-star Pfafftown (NC) offensive lineman Sam Pendleton's top schools list on Tuesday. It was just a matter of filling out the rest of the group.

"I've told this to other people but Clemson is a dream school for me,” Pendleton told TigerNet recently. "At the beginning of my recruitment, they were the school I really wanted to hear from. They were the one school I thought was going to be the one. Getting into a little bit, there are a lot of awesome opportunities for me, but they still have that sentimental hold. They were my first love. They are definitely up there."

His full top schools group is Clemson, Virginia Tech, NC State, Michigan and Penn State.

Pendleton was in Clemson over the weekend and valued his time with Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney.

"That's the first time I've met him and actually had a conversation with him,” Pendleton said. "It was really great. He just really expressed how much I fit their culture there and how much he thinks I'd like it there. I made it to his house and it was amazing. It was a great opportunity to mark some stuff off my bucket list. I was the big dude playing basketball. I feel like I was the underdog. I balled out and got him (Swinney) out once or twice. Now, I've got bragging rights. I got Dabo Swinney out once or twice at basketball. I had to show him my athleticism."