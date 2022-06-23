Arch Manning makes his college decision

Manning is the nation's No. 1 QB for the 2023 recruiting cycle
Manning is the nation's No. 1 QB for the 2023 recruiting cycle

by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Jun 23, Thu 12:33
Arch Manning Photo
Arch Manning - Quarterback
TigerNet: (5.00)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 215   Hometown: New Orleans, LA (Isidore Newman HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#1 Overall, #1 QB-PP, #1 LA
Rivals:
#1 Overall, #1 QB, #1 LA
24/7:
#1 Overall, #1 QB, #1 LA

Big-time get for the Longhorns.

The nation's No. 1 2023 recruit Arch Manning out of New Orleans (LA) Isidore Newman announced a commitment to Texas on Thursday.

"Committed to the University of Texas. #HookEm," Manning tweeted.

The five-star quarterback's final group of schools included Texas, Georgia and Alabama.

Manning had 5,731 yards with 72 touchdowns and 18 interceptions in 27 high school starts.

He is the grandson of former NFL quarterback Arch Manning, son of Cooper Manning and nephew of former NFL standouts Peyton and Eli Manning.

