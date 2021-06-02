5-star Texas lineman picks up Clemson offer
Height: 6-4   Weight: 250   Hometown: Allen, TX (Allen HS)   Class: 2023
Clemson is targeting one of the top players out of the state of Texas.

247Sports 5-star defensive lineman David Hicks (Allen), who is rated as high as the No. 2 player out of Texas for 2023, posted news of his Clemson offer on his social media.

"After a great conversation with @CoachToddBates I am truly blessed to say I have received an offer from @ClemsonFB," Hicks posted on Twitter late Tuesday.

The Clemson offer pushed the rising junior over 30 offers already.

He recently moved with his football coach father, David Hicks Sr., to Allen (Tx.) where he joined former Clemson assistant Chad Morris' staff.

