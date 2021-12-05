5-star QB Cade Klubnik stars again with Dabo Swinney, Brandon Streeter at game

Cade Klubnik Quarterback TigerNet: (5.00) (5.00)

Height: 6-2 Weight: 186 Hometown: Austin, TX (Westlake HS) Class: 2022 ESPN:

#114 Overall, #7 QB, #21 TX #114 Overall, #7 QB, #21 TX Rivals:

#15 Overall, #1 QB, #4 TX #15 Overall, #1 QB, #4 TX 24/7:

#16 Overall, #2 QB, #3 TX #16 Overall, #2 QB, #3 TX 6-2186Austin, TX (Westlake HS)2022

Five-star Clemson QB commit Cade Klubnik engineered a bunch of scoring drives while Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney and QB coach Brandon Streeter were on the sidelines Saturday. A glimpse into the future.

Klubnik powered a 70-7 Westlake (Tx.) win to advance to his state semifinals and Swinney and Streeter made the trip to see their future QB.

Klubnik came into the game with 34 touchdowns to two interceptions and a 71% completion rate with nearly 2,500 passing yards in 10 games.

Check out highlights from the action Saturday below:

Westlake strikes first after a great deep pass from Cade Klubnik to Jaden Greathouse



Sophomore RB Jack Kayser (@jackkayser21) slips into the end zone on this nice run the next play



Chaps jump in front of Austin Vandegrift 7-0 with 9:55 left in Q1 #txhsfb #txhsfbplayoffs pic.twitter.com/xilsmnzAnk — Andrew McCulloch (@ByAndyMcCulloch) December 4, 2021

Cade Klubnik (@CadeKlubnikQB) taking ankles on a fine Saturday morning. pic.twitter.com/D91rPGlc3R — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) December 4, 2021

Cade Klubnik’s got some good pretty damn good coaches @CadeKlubnikQB ?? pic.twitter.com/emPFf6dnGz — Jeff Barker (@JeffBarker_) December 4, 2021

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is in Austin today to see commit Cade Klubnik. pic.twitter.com/tfpFIxOgbp — Jeff Barker (@JeffBarker_) December 4, 2021