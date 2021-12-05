5-star QB Cade Klubnik stars again with Dabo Swinney, Brandon Streeter at game
by - Sunday, December 5, 2021, 11:06 AM
Cade Klubnik Photo
Cade Klubnik - Quarterback
TigerNet: (5.00)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 186   Hometown: Austin, TX (Westlake HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#114 Overall, #7 QB, #21 TX
Rivals:
#15 Overall, #1 QB, #4 TX
24/7:
#16 Overall, #2 QB, #3 TX
Klubnik got to see his future QB coach on Saturday.
Klubnik got to see his future QB coach on Saturday.

Five-star Clemson QB commit Cade Klubnik engineered a bunch of scoring drives while Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney and QB coach Brandon Streeter were on the sidelines Saturday. A glimpse into the future.

Klubnik powered a 70-7 Westlake (Tx.) win to advance to his state semifinals and Swinney and Streeter made the trip to see their future QB.

Klubnik came into the game with 34 touchdowns to two interceptions and a 71% completion rate with nearly 2,500 passing yards in 10 games.

Check out highlights from the action Saturday below:

