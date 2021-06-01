|
5-star Ohio safety picks up Clemson offer
|Tuesday, June 1, 2021, 11:33 AM-
|
Sonny Styles - Safety
Height: 6-4 Weight: 205 Hometown: Pickerington, OH (Pickerington Central HS) Class: 2023
TigerNet: (4.50)
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#26 Overall
24/7:
# 13 Overall, # 2 S, # 1 OH
247Sports Composite 5-star and No. 1-rated safety Sonny Styles (Pickerington, Ohio) announced a Clemson offer Tuesday morning.
"Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University!!!!!" Styles said.
Styles boasts around 20 offers already, including home-state Ohio State.
Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University!!!!! #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/kwaTQl5XRj— Heem ? (@sonnystyles_) June 1, 2021
