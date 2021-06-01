5-star Ohio safety picks up Clemson offer
by - Tuesday, June 1, 2021, 11:33 AM
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2022 Top Targets
Sonny Styles - Safety Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.50)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 205   Hometown: Pickerington, OH (Pickerington Central HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#26 Overall
24/7:
# 13 Overall, # 2 S, # 1 OH

247Sports Composite 5-star and No. 1-rated safety Sonny Styles (Pickerington, Ohio) announced a Clemson offer Tuesday morning.

"Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University!!!!!" Styles said.

Styles boasts around 20 offers already, including home-state Ohio State.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson, NFL legacy LB picks up Tigers offer
Clemson, NFL legacy LB picks up Tigers offer
Clemson offers No. 1 ranked 2023 prospect
Clemson offers No. 1 ranked 2023 prospect
Clemson's Pettit wins NCAA individual national championship
Clemson's Pettit wins NCAA individual national championship
Clemson offers No. 1 ranked linebacker
Clemson offers No. 1 ranked linebacker
2022 Recruit Quick Search - 80 Recruits (69 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest