5-star, No. 1-rated QB picks up Clemson offer
by - 2022 Jun 1, Wed 16:12
Jadyn Davis - Quarterback
TigerNet: (5.00)

Height: 6-0   Weight: 190   Hometown: Charlotte, NC (Providence Day School HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#4 Overall, #1 QB, #1 NC
24/7:
#9 Overall, #2 QB, #1 NC
Jadyn Davis competed at Clemson camp on Wednesday.
Jadyn Davis competed at Clemson camp on Wednesday.

Five-star Providence Day (Charlotte) 2024 QB Jadyn Davis announced a Clemson offer on Wednesday after working out at Dabo Swinney camp.

Davis is rated the No. 1 QB in the class by Rivals.com.

"Extremely excited and blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University," Davis said.

He is a second 2024 quarterback to announce a Clemson offer, after Willis (Tx)’s DJ Lagway, who has a No. 1 dual-threat QB ranking.

Davis holds over 30 offers already and has made his way to campus multiple times now.

He passed for 1,732 yards with 14 touchdowns to six interceptions last season.

5-star, No. 1-rated QB picks up Clemson offer
5-star, No. 1-rated QB picks up Clemson offer
