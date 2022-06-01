5-star, No. 1-rated QB picks up Clemson offer

Jadyn Davis Quarterback TigerNet: (5.00) (5.00)

Height: 6-0 Weight: 190 Hometown: Charlotte, NC (Providence Day School HS) Class: 2024 ESPN: NR Rivals:

#4 Overall, #1 QB, #1 NC #4 Overall, #1 QB, #1 NC 24/7:

#9 Overall, #2 QB, #1 NC #9 Overall, #2 QB, #1 NC 6-0190Charlotte, NC (Providence Day School HS)2024

Five-star Providence Day (Charlotte) 2024 QB Jadyn Davis announced a Clemson offer on Wednesday after working out at Dabo Swinney camp.

Davis is rated the No. 1 QB in the class by Rivals.com.

"Extremely excited and blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University," Davis said.

He is a second 2024 quarterback to announce a Clemson offer, after Willis (Tx)’s DJ Lagway, who has a No. 1 dual-threat QB ranking.

Davis holds over 30 offers already and has made his way to campus multiple times now.

He passed for 1,732 yards with 14 touchdowns to six interceptions last season.