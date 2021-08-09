5-star linebacker has Clemson in latest top schools list
by - 2021 Aug 9, Mon 15:11
Drayk Bowen Photo
Drayk Bowen - Linebacker
TigerNet: (4.69)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 215   Hometown: Merrillville, IN (Andrean HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#38 Overall, #4 LB, #1 IN
Rivals:
#16 Overall
24/7:
#48 Overall, #4 LB, #1 IN
5-star linebacker has Clemson in latest top schools list

Five-star 2023 linebacker Drayk Bowen (Merrillville, Indiana) narrowed his group of top schools to five and included Clemson in that tier on Monday.

Bowen's top group is rounded out by Auburn, LSU, Indiana and Notre Dame. He released a top-12 schools last month that also included Tennessee, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Michigan and Virginia Tech.

Bowen visited Clemson in June and left impressed.

“I’ve talked to Coach Venables a lot, but to get to meet him in person and spend the day with him was amazing,” Bowen told TigerNet of meeting Venables. “I love how it felt like a family when I was there and how they want me to become more than an athlete. We saw the facilities they have, the baseball field, the campus dorms, and then we got to see their program and learn how they network their players and help them get service and internship opportunities.

"Coach Venables really talked about life after football, and obviously football too. I still call him on Wednesdays. It’s really just checking in and seeing how things are going with the summer and baseball. He asks how the family is doing. I want to try to get there in the fall.”

As referenced, Bowen is also a standout baseball prospect and has said he has an offer to play both sports with the Tigers.

