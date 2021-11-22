5-star IMG defender has Clemson in top schools
Malik Bryant Photo
Malik Bryant - Defensive End
TigerNet: (4.79)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 235   Hometown: Orlando, FL (IMG Academy HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#14 Overall, #3 LB, #4 FL
Rivals:
#10 Overall, #1 LB, #2 FL
24/7:
#53 Overall, #5 Edge, #13 FL
Bryant has a 5-star rating with the 247Sports Composite.
One of the top-rated defenders for the 2023 class announced Clemson as a top school for him on Monday.

Projected 247Sports Composite 5-star edge rusher Malik Bryant has high ratings as both a linebacker and an edge rusher.

Also in that top group are Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Florida, Miami and Oregon among more national programs.

Bryant was a Dabo Swinney camp visitor this summer.

IMG Academy has been good to the Tigers of late, with 2022 pledges playing there right now in defensive end Jihaad Campbell, safety Keon Sabb and cornerback Daylen Everette.

