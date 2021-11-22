5-star IMG defender has Clemson in top schools

Malik Bryant Defensive End TigerNet: (4.79) (4.79)

Height: 6-2 Weight: 235 Hometown: Orlando, FL (IMG Academy HS) Class: 2023 ESPN:

#14 Overall, #3 LB, #4 FL #14 Overall, #3 LB, #4 FL Rivals:

#10 Overall, #1 LB, #2 FL #10 Overall, #1 LB, #2 FL 24/7:

#53 Overall, #5 Edge, #13 FL #53 Overall, #5 Edge, #13 FL 6-2235Orlando, FL (IMG Academy HS)2023

One of the top-rated defenders for the 2023 class announced Clemson as a top school for him on Monday.

Projected 247Sports Composite 5-star edge rusher Malik Bryant has high ratings as both a linebacker and an edge rusher.

Also in that top group are Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Florida, Miami and Oregon among more national programs.

Bryant was a Dabo Swinney camp visitor this summer.

IMG Academy has been good to the Tigers of late, with 2022 pledges playing there right now in defensive end Jihaad Campbell, safety Keon Sabb and cornerback Daylen Everette.

All of it is a blessing knowing where I come from AGTG @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/4uay2pzN7V — ???IK ??Y??T (@Malik5Bryant) November 22, 2021